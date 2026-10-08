The UK government published the salary requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for the Senior or Specialist Worker visa in 2026

Applicants must earn at least £52,500 (N109.7 million) or the going rate for their occupation code, whichever figure is higher

It is worth noting that a separate rule applies to holders of certain legacy visas who have been in the UK since April 2011

The United Kingdom government has set a minimum salary of £52,500 (approximately ₦109.7 million) as the baseline earnings threshold that foreign workers must meet to qualify for a Senior or Specialist Worker visa under the Global Business Mobility route in 2026.

According to the UK government's official eligibility page, applicants must be paid at least £52,500 (approximately ₦109.7 million) or the "going rate" for their specific occupation code, whichever of the two figures is higher.

UK sets a minimum salary that foreigners must earn to qualify for a Senior or Specialist Worker visa. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz

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Each occupation code carries its own defined going rate, which prospective applicants are required to verify against the government's going rates table before submitting an application.

Salary requirements for UK Senior or Specialist Worker visa

The rule means that meeting only the £52,500 (approximately ₦109.7 million) floor is not automatically sufficient. If the going rate attached to a particular job code exceeds that amount, the employer must pay the higher figure for the application to be valid.

The guidance does, however, carve out an exception for a specific group of visa holders.

Workers who have been continuously in the UK since April 6, 2011, on any of the following visas are not required to meet the £52,500 (approximately ₦109.7 million) minimum salary threshold:

- Tier 2 (Intra-company Transfer) Long-term Staff visa.

- Intra-company Transfer visa.

- Senior or Specialist Worker visa (Global Business Mobility).

Even within this exempt category, the government makes clear that the going rate for the job must still be met. The salary floor is waived, but the occupation-specific benchmark remains binding.

The Senior or Specialist Worker visa is part of the UK's Global Business Mobility route, designed for experienced employees being transferred to a UK branch of a multinational company.

The salary requirements are intended to ensure that overseas workers brought into the country are filling genuinely senior or specialist roles rather than displacing lower-paid local workers.

Nigerians considering the route are advised to check the going rate for their occupation code directly on the UK government's website before approaching an employer or a visa sponsor, as falling short of the applicable threshold at any point in the application process can result in a refusal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published the approved dentist salary rate for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Salary requirement for Scale-up Worker visa holder seeking PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released the minimum salary requirement for a Scale-up Worker visa holder who wants to get permanent residence.

The guidance covers two separate conditions: a current salary threshold that must be met at the time of application, and an earnings history requirement covering the three years before applying.

How much an applicant must earn at the time of applying depends on when their most recent certificate of sponsorship was issued.

Source: Legit.ng