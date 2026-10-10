Denmark published its Pay Limit Scheme threshold on 1 January 2026, setting a new annual minimum salary requirement for foreign workers

The 2026 figure marks a significant jump from the previous year's threshold, reflecting the country's commitment to aligning foreign worker pay with Danish standards

The Fast-Track Scheme is also covered by the updated threshold, affecting skilled workers seeking to relocate to Denmark

Denmark has raised the minimum annual salary required for foreign workers to qualify for a work permit under its Pay Limit Scheme, setting the 2026 threshold at DKK 552,000 (N109,943,350).

Effective 1 January 2026, the updated figure translates to a monthly salary of DKK 46,000 (N9,161,945). The requirement applies to both the Pay Limit Scheme and the Fast-Track Scheme, two of the primary routes through which skilled foreign nationals secure permission to work in Denmark.

Denmark mentions the annual pay threshold for foreigners looking for work permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Denmark's 2026 pay limit threshold

The Danish Immigration Service adjusts the minimum amount every year on 1 January to reflect current economic conditions. The 2026 minimum of DKK 552,000 (N109,943,350) is up from the 2025 figure of DKK 514,000 (N102,374,786), which worked out to roughly DKK 42,833 (N8,531,165) per month.

For an applicant's salary to qualify, it must not only meet the numerical threshold but also correspond to Danish employment standards more broadly, meaning the overall terms and conditions of employment must be comparable to what Danish workers in similar roles receive.

One important provision applies to permit renewals: applicants extending an existing permit may use the minimum amount in place at the time of their original application, rather than the current year's figure.

Denmark: What this means for foreign workers

The Pay Limit Scheme is designed to attract high-earning professionals to Denmark by offering a streamlined route to a work permit, provided the salary on offer clears the annual bar. The Fast-Track Scheme, which allows pre-approved companies to sponsor foreign employees more quickly, operates under the same salary floor.

For skilled workers from Nigeria and across Africa considering Denmark as part of the broader japa movement, the updated threshold sets a clear financial benchmark. At the current exchange rate, DKK 552,000 (N109,943,350) represents a substantial annual income, underscoring that Denmark's work permit routes are primarily aimed at highly paid professionals in specialised fields.

Danish authorities review and publish the salary floor annually, with each new figure superseding the previous year's amount for new applications.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Denmark mentioned three key conditions for foreigners to join its military service.

Denmark mentions 3 conditions to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark set three conditions foreign nationals must meet to join its military service.

Applicants need a valid residence and work permit, documented ties to Denmark, and plans to apply for citizenship. Those who meet the requirements can be assessed on the same terms as Danish citizens.

Source: Legit.ng