Malaysia Residence Pass-Talent: 6 Conditions Skilled Foreigners Must Meet for 10-Year Visa
- Malaysia has published the full list of requirements for the Residence Pass-Talent, a 10-year renewable visa for highly skilled foreign workers
- Applicants must have worked in Malaysia for at least 3 consecutive years and earned a minimum monthly salary of RM15,000
- The pass was introduced in April 2011 and allows eligible expatriates to live and work in the country for up to a decade
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Malaysia has set out the specific conditions skilled foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the country's long-term residency option for expatriates.
Malaysia has administered the Residence Pass-Talent, commonly known as the RP-T. The pass allows highly skilled foreign professionals to live and work in Malaysia for up to 10 years, with the option to renew once that period expires.
Who qualifies for Malaysia's RP-T
To be eligible, an applicant must have worked in Malaysia for at least three consecutive years and hold a current Employment Pass valid for at least three months at the time of application.
On the financial side, candidates must have a Malaysian income tax file and have paid taxes for at least two years. Their basic monthly salary must also be at least RM15,000 (N4,879,334).
In terms of educational background, applicants need to hold at least a diploma, bachelor's degree, master's degree, or PhD, or an equivalent professional certificate. In addition to academic qualifications, applicants must have at least five years of total work experience.
A long-term option for expatriates in Malaysia
The RP-T is positioned as a pathway for skilled foreigners to put down longer-term roots in Malaysia, rather than operating on short, employment-tied permits that require frequent renewal. TalentCorp describes it as a way for eligible expatriates to "call Malaysia your home," underlining the government's intent to retain high-value foreign talent within the country's workforce.
Unlike a standard employment pass, the RP-T is not tied to a single employer, giving holders greater flexibility in how they work and live in the country during its validity period.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Thailand has announced salary conditions for foreigners seeking its long-term visa.
Hong Kong talent scheme: Salary required
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced its Top Talent Pass Scheme, which allows eligible foreign nationals to move to the city without first securing a job offer.
The highest-earning applicants need an annual income of at least HK$2.5 million to qualify for a stay of up to 36 months. Those who meet the requirements can arrive first and look for work later.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng