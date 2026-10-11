Malaysia has published the full list of requirements for the Residence Pass-Talent, a 10-year renewable visa for highly skilled foreign workers

Applicants must have worked in Malaysia for at least 3 consecutive years and earned a minimum monthly salary of RM15,000

The pass was introduced in April 2011 and allows eligible expatriates to live and work in the country for up to a decade

Malaysia has set out the specific conditions skilled foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the country's long-term residency option for expatriates.

Malaysia has administered the Residence Pass-Talent, commonly known as the RP-T. The pass allows highly skilled foreign professionals to live and work in Malaysia for up to 10 years, with the option to renew once that period expires.

Malaysia announces the conditions for foreigners seeking a renewable residence pass. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Malaysia's RP-T

To be eligible, an applicant must have worked in Malaysia for at least three consecutive years and hold a current Employment Pass valid for at least three months at the time of application.

On the financial side, candidates must have a Malaysian income tax file and have paid taxes for at least two years. Their basic monthly salary must also be at least RM15,000 (N4,879,334).

In terms of educational background, applicants need to hold at least a diploma, bachelor's degree, master's degree, or PhD, or an equivalent professional certificate. In addition to academic qualifications, applicants must have at least five years of total work experience.

A long-term option for expatriates in Malaysia

The RP-T is positioned as a pathway for skilled foreigners to put down longer-term roots in Malaysia, rather than operating on short, employment-tied permits that require frequent renewal. TalentCorp describes it as a way for eligible expatriates to "call Malaysia your home," underlining the government's intent to retain high-value foreign talent within the country's workforce.

Unlike a standard employment pass, the RP-T is not tied to a single employer, giving holders greater flexibility in how they work and live in the country during its validity period.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Thailand has announced salary conditions for foreigners seeking its long-term visa.

Hong Kong talent scheme: Salary required

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced its Top Talent Pass Scheme, which allows eligible foreign nationals to move to the city without first securing a job offer.

The highest-earning applicants need an annual income of at least HK$2.5 million to qualify for a stay of up to 36 months. Those who meet the requirements can arrive first and look for work later.

Source: Legit.ng