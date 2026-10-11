The UK government has published its Immigration Salary List, naming roles that currently qualify for reduced skills and salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker route

Most listed occupations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland carry a removal date of 31 December 2026

Care workers and senior care workers are the only roles with a later removal date of 22 July 2028, though strict eligibility conditions apply

The UK government has published its Immigration Salary List, revealing the occupations that currently benefit from reduced skills and salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker visa route — and the dates on which that status will end.

The list confirms that most eligible roles will lose their reduced-threshold status on 31 December 2026. Workers and employers in sectors ranging from construction and the arts to healthcare and fishing are affected.

The UK mentions the occupations that are set to lose immigration Salary List status on December 31. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Occupations set to expire by December 2026

According to the federal government's Immigration Salary List, the following 24 occupations or eligible job categories will be removed on 31 December 2026.

Fishing Boat Masters — Scotland only Residential, Day and Domiciliary Care Managers and Proprietors Chemical Scientists in the Nuclear Industry — Scotland only Biological Scientists Archaeologists Graphic and Multimedia Designers Laboratory Technicians — requiring at least three years of related on-the-job experience Pharmaceutical Technicians Artists Dancers and Choreographers — qualifying classical ballet or contemporary dancers Musicians — qualifying skilled orchestral musicians Arts Officers, Producers and Directors Agriculture and Fishing Trades Not Elsewhere Classified — fishing industry jobs only High Integrity Pipe Welders — requiring at least three years of related on-the-job experience Boat and Ship Builders and Repairers — Scotland only Stonemasons and Related Trades Bricklayers Roofers, Roof Tilers and Slaters Carpenters and Joiners Construction and Building Trades Not Elsewhere Classified — retrofitters only Animal Care Services Occupations Not Elsewhere Classified — specified racing and stud-related roles Nursing Auxiliaries and Assistants Deckhands on Large Fishing Vessels — vessels of at least 9 metres, with the specified experience requirement Fishing and Other Elementary Agriculture Occupations Not Elsewhere Classified — limited to qualifying deckhands on large fishing vessels

UK care workers given extended deadline

Two occupations stand apart from the rest. Care workers and home carers, as well as senior care workers, have a removal date of 22 July 2028, giving sponsors and applicants in that sector significantly more time.

However, both roles come with strict conditions. In England, only sponsors registered with the Care Quality Commission and actively carrying out a regulated activity are eligible to sponsor workers under these codes. Private households and individuals, unless they operate as sole traders running a business, cannot act as sponsors for these roles.

The Immigration Salary List applies only where an approved sponsor issued a certificate of sponsorship before the relevant removal date. Workers and employers should review their timelines carefully to ensure they submit applications before the deadlines take effect.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) announced 59 countries whose military forces are exempt from immigraton rules.

UK healthcare workers: salary discounts for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced salary discounts for foreign healthcare workers with PhD qualifications, including the pay thresholds and conditions applicants must meet.

Postdoctoral scientists in some roles may qualify for a 70% salary rate, but there is a catch: their total stay in the UK is capped at four years.

Source: Legit.ng