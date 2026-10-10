Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

ICC Announces 5 West African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Its Available International Jobs
World

ICC Announces 5 West African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Its Available International Jobs

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • The International Criminal Court (ICC) has encouraged citizens of several under-represented member states, including five West African countries, to apply for its latest international job openings in The Hague
  • Eligible applicants from Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone can apply for positions across legal, communications, administration, security and translation fields as part of the Court's diversity and gender balance drive
  • The available ICC vacancies include roles such as Associate Legal Officer, Technology and Communications Officer, Evaluation Officer and Freelance Translator, with application deadlines running through December, 31, 2026

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has encouraged citizens of several under-represented member states, including a number of West African countries, to apply for its current international job openings.

According to the Court, promoting diversity and gender balance remains one of its key objectives.

The ICC is inviting professionals from eligible West African countries to apply for international job opportunities across legal roles.
ICC jobs are now open to qualified applicants from under-represented West African countries, including Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone. Photo credit: Pierre Crom/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

As of October, 08, 2025, the ICC said some States Parties were either not represented or under-represented within its workforce, prompting it to encourage qualified nationals from those countries to submit applications.

Read also

Full list: Oman outlines 32 professions banned for foreigners in the country

West African countries eligible for ICC jobs

The ICC specifically listed the following West African countries among those whose citizens are encouraged to apply for available positions:

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The Court also included several other African, Asian, European, Caribbean and Latin American countries in its list of under-represented States Parties.

Why the ICC is encouraging applications

The ICC stated that it aims to achieve greater diversity and gender balance across its workforce. To support that goal, the Court is encouraging applications from nationals of countries that currently have low representation within the organisation.

The Court said:

“It is the Court’s objective to have diversity and gender balance. Some ICC States Parties are currently (as at 08 October 2025) not represented, or under-represented, and we therefore encourage nationals from the following States Parties to apply.”

ICC available International jobs

The ICC has published a range of vacancies across legal, communications, information management and support roles.

Read also

Apply now: Lagos local government announces vacancy, shares info on application

Public Information Assistant Job

  • Position: Public Information Assistant (G-4)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24545
  • Application Deadline: October, 12, 2026

Associate Legal Officer Job

  • Position: Associate Legal Officer (P-2)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24557
  • Application Deadline: October, 16, 2026

Technology and Communications Officer Job

  • Position: Technology and Communications Officer (P-3)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24553
  • Application Deadline: October, 21, 2026

Evaluation Officer Job

  • Position: Evaluation Officer (P-3)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24554
  • Application Deadline: October, 22, 2026

Analyst Assistant Job

  • Position: Analyst Assistant (G-7)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24523
  • Application Deadline: October, 25, 2026

Document Management Assistant Job

  • Position: Document Management Assistant (G-4)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24549
  • Application Deadline: November, 01, 2026

Personnel Security Support Officer Job

  • Position: Personnel Security Support Officer (G-5)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24539
  • Application Deadline: November, 02, 2026

Read also

Canada permits business visitors from 11 countries to enter without work permit under CPTPP

Freelance Translator Job

  • Position: Freelance Translator
  • Duty Station: Various duty stations
  • Reference Number: 3861
  • Application Deadline: December, 31, 2026

Witness Assistant Job at ICC

  • Position: Witness Assistant (Individual Contractor on an ad hoc and short-term basis)
  • Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Reference Number: 24303
  • Application Deadline: December, 31, 2026

ICC Jobs 2026: Opportunity for West African professionals

The latest ICC recruitment drive provides an opportunity for qualified professionals from under-represented West African member countries to pursue international careers with the Court. With vacancies spanning legal, communications, security, administration and translation roles, eligible applicants from countries such as Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone are being encouraged to submit applications before the relevant deadlines.

ICC calls US sanctions on its president

Legit.ng earlier reported that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned the United States government's decision to place its president and a senior lawyer on a sanctions list, describing the action as a direct assault on judicial independence.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Hot:
Sweet words Canada Cindy oshodis Mobile number Mary bruce