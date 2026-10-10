ICC Announces 5 West African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Its Available International Jobs
- The International Criminal Court (ICC) has encouraged citizens of several under-represented member states, including five West African countries, to apply for its latest international job openings in The Hague
- Eligible applicants from Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone can apply for positions across legal, communications, administration, security and translation fields as part of the Court's diversity and gender balance drive
- The available ICC vacancies include roles such as Associate Legal Officer, Technology and Communications Officer, Evaluation Officer and Freelance Translator, with application deadlines running through December, 31, 2026
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The International Criminal Court (ICC) has encouraged citizens of several under-represented member states, including a number of West African countries, to apply for its current international job openings.
According to the Court, promoting diversity and gender balance remains one of its key objectives.
As of October, 08, 2025, the ICC said some States Parties were either not represented or under-represented within its workforce, prompting it to encourage qualified nationals from those countries to submit applications.
West African countries eligible for ICC jobs
The ICC specifically listed the following West African countries among those whose citizens are encouraged to apply for available positions:
The Court also included several other African, Asian, European, Caribbean and Latin American countries in its list of under-represented States Parties.
Why the ICC is encouraging applications
The ICC stated that it aims to achieve greater diversity and gender balance across its workforce. To support that goal, the Court is encouraging applications from nationals of countries that currently have low representation within the organisation.
The Court said:
“It is the Court’s objective to have diversity and gender balance. Some ICC States Parties are currently (as at 08 October 2025) not represented, or under-represented, and we therefore encourage nationals from the following States Parties to apply.”
ICC available International jobs
The ICC has published a range of vacancies across legal, communications, information management and support roles.
Public Information Assistant Job
- Position: Public Information Assistant (G-4)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24545
- Application Deadline: October, 12, 2026
Associate Legal Officer Job
- Position: Associate Legal Officer (P-2)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24557
- Application Deadline: October, 16, 2026
Technology and Communications Officer Job
- Position: Technology and Communications Officer (P-3)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24553
- Application Deadline: October, 21, 2026
Evaluation Officer Job
- Position: Evaluation Officer (P-3)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24554
- Application Deadline: October, 22, 2026
Analyst Assistant Job
- Position: Analyst Assistant (G-7)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24523
- Application Deadline: October, 25, 2026
Document Management Assistant Job
- Position: Document Management Assistant (G-4)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24549
- Application Deadline: November, 01, 2026
Personnel Security Support Officer Job
- Position: Personnel Security Support Officer (G-5)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24539
- Application Deadline: November, 02, 2026
Freelance Translator Job
- Position: Freelance Translator
- Duty Station: Various duty stations
- Reference Number: 3861
- Application Deadline: December, 31, 2026
Witness Assistant Job at ICC
- Position: Witness Assistant (Individual Contractor on an ad hoc and short-term basis)
- Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands
- Reference Number: 24303
- Application Deadline: December, 31, 2026
ICC Jobs 2026: Opportunity for West African professionals
The latest ICC recruitment drive provides an opportunity for qualified professionals from under-represented West African member countries to pursue international careers with the Court. With vacancies spanning legal, communications, security, administration and translation roles, eligible applicants from countries such as Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone are being encouraged to submit applications before the relevant deadlines.
ICC calls US sanctions on its president
Legit.ng earlier reported that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned the United States government's decision to place its president and a senior lawyer on a sanctions list, describing the action as a direct assault on judicial independence.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.