The International Criminal Court (ICC) has encouraged citizens of several under-represented member states, including five West African countries, to apply for its latest international job openings in The Hague

Eligible applicants from Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone can apply for positions across legal, communications, administration, security and translation fields as part of the Court's diversity and gender balance drive

The available ICC vacancies include roles such as Associate Legal Officer, Technology and Communications Officer, Evaluation Officer and Freelance Translator, with application deadlines running through December, 31, 2026

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has encouraged citizens of several under-represented member states, including a number of West African countries, to apply for its current international job openings.

According to the Court, promoting diversity and gender balance remains one of its key objectives.

ICC jobs are now open to qualified applicants from under-represented West African countries, including Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone. Photo credit: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As of October, 08, 2025, the ICC said some States Parties were either not represented or under-represented within its workforce, prompting it to encourage qualified nationals from those countries to submit applications.

West African countries eligible for ICC jobs

The ICC specifically listed the following West African countries among those whose citizens are encouraged to apply for available positions:

Benin

Cabo Verde

Liberia

Niger

Sierra Leone

The Court also included several other African, Asian, European, Caribbean and Latin American countries in its list of under-represented States Parties.

Why the ICC is encouraging applications

The ICC stated that it aims to achieve greater diversity and gender balance across its workforce. To support that goal, the Court is encouraging applications from nationals of countries that currently have low representation within the organisation.

The Court said:

“It is the Court’s objective to have diversity and gender balance. Some ICC States Parties are currently (as at 08 October 2025) not represented, or under-represented, and we therefore encourage nationals from the following States Parties to apply.”

ICC available International jobs

The ICC has published a range of vacancies across legal, communications, information management and support roles.

Public Information Assistant Job

Position: Public Information Assistant (G-4)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24545

Application Deadline: October, 12, 2026

Associate Legal Officer Job

Position: Associate Legal Officer (P-2)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24557

Application Deadline: October, 16, 2026

Technology and Communications Officer Job

Position: Technology and Communications Officer (P-3)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24553

Application Deadline: October, 21, 2026

Evaluation Officer Job

Position: Evaluation Officer (P-3)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24554

Application Deadline: October, 22, 2026

Analyst Assistant Job

Position: Analyst Assistant (G-7)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24523

Application Deadline: October, 25, 2026

Document Management Assistant Job

Position: Document Management Assistant (G-4)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24549

Application Deadline: November, 01, 2026

Personnel Security Support Officer Job

Position: Personnel Security Support Officer (G-5)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24539

Application Deadline: November, 02, 2026

Freelance Translator Job

Position: Freelance Translator

Duty Station: Various duty stations

Reference Number: 3861

Application Deadline: December, 31, 2026

Witness Assistant Job at ICC

Position: Witness Assistant (Individual Contractor on an ad hoc and short-term basis)

Duty Station: The Hague, Netherlands

Reference Number: 24303

Application Deadline: December, 31, 2026

ICC Jobs 2026: Opportunity for West African professionals

The latest ICC recruitment drive provides an opportunity for qualified professionals from under-represented West African member countries to pursue international careers with the Court. With vacancies spanning legal, communications, security, administration and translation roles, eligible applicants from countries such as Benin, Cabo Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone are being encouraged to submit applications before the relevant deadlines.

ICC calls US sanctions on its president

Legit.ng earlier reported that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned the United States government's decision to place its president and a senior lawyer on a sanctions list, describing the action as a direct assault on judicial independence.

Source: Legit.ng