The UK government published salary discount rules for Health and Care visa applicants who hold PhD-level qualifications in 2026

Workers with STEM PhDs can be paid as low as 80% of the going rate, while non-STEM PhD holders face a 90% threshold

Postdoctoral scientists in specific roles qualify for the steepest discount, but their total UK stay is capped at four years

The UK government has published details of the salary discounts available to foreign workers applying for a Health and Care visa who hold a PhD or equivalent doctorate-level qualification, with the percentage reduction tied to the subject area of the degree.

According to the guidance published on the UK government's official website, applicants whose PhD is in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field can be paid as low as 80% of the lower going rate for their job, provided their salary still reaches at least £25,000 (roughly ₦49.7 million) per year.

UK names the salary discounts available to foreign healthcare workers with PhDs. Stock image of a healthcare worker for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: WPA Pool, SolStock

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Those holding a PhD in a non-STEM discipline face a less generous threshold, with the minimum set at 90% of the going rate and a salary floor of £28,200 (about ₦56 million) annually.

Key conditions for the UK PhD discount

To qualify for either discount, applicants must hold a UK PhD or a doctorate from a foreign university that Ecctis has assessed as equivalent to a UK PhD.

They must also show that the qualification is directly relevant to the role they will be performing in the UK, with the employer permitted to confirm this link.

Workers who qualify as research or academic leaders are advised to consider the Global Talent visa as an alternative, since that route carries no minimum salary or English language requirement.

UK: Deeper discount for postdoctoral scientists

A separate and steeper discount applies to postdoctoral positions in scientific occupations. Applicants taking up postdoctoral roles under occupation codes 2113 (biochemists and biomedical scientists) or 2114 (physical scientists) can be paid as low as 70% of the lower going rate, again subject to a minimum salary of £25,000 (roughly ₦49.7 million) per year.

However, there is a significant restriction attached to this option. Workers who enter the UK on a postdoctoral arrangement at the 70% discount rate cannot remain in the country for more than four years in total, including any previous time spent on a Tier 2 (General) work visa.

The full list of jobs that qualify for a PhD salary discount, along with the specific pay thresholds for each role, is available via the UK government's Health and Care Worker visa guidance.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had set the minimum salary that foreigners must earn to qualify for the Health and Care Worker visa.

Occupations eligible for Health and Care Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published 31 occupations that qualify for the Health and Care Worker visa.

According to guidance published on the UK government's official website, applicants must be qualified doctors, nurses, health professionals, or adult social care professionals whose roles are covered by the visa.

They must also secure employment with a UK health and care employer that has received Home Office approval, and their salary must meet either the minimum threshold or the standard "going rate" for their occupation, whichever is higher.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng