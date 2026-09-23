The UK government has published occupations on the Immigration Salary List that qualify for a lower salary threshold under the Skilled Worker visa route

The list covers roles across construction, arts, care, science, and agriculture, with most occupations included across all four nations of the UK

Most roles on the current list carry a removal date of 31 December 2026, while care worker roles remain listed until July 2028

The UK government has released the latest version of its Immigration Salary List, setting out the occupations that qualify for a reduced salary requirement under the Skilled Worker visa route.

Published on the UK government's official immigration rules portal, the Immigration Salary List identifies specific roles where employers can sponsor overseas workers at a lower salary threshold than the standard requirement. The list spans several sectors, including construction, the arts, healthcare, science, and agriculture, and applies differently across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The UK names the jobs that are eligible for a lower salary requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Occupations on UK Immigration Salary List

The following roles are currently included on the list, with most carrying a removal date of 31 December 2026:

Fishing Boat Masters (Scotland only) Residential, Day and Domiciliary Care Managers and Proprietors (all nations) Chemical Scientists in the Nuclear Industry (Scotland only) Biological Scientists (all nations) Archaeologists (all nations) Graphic and Multimedia Designers (all nations) Laboratory Technicians Requiring 3 or More Years of Related On-the-Job Experience (all nations) Pharmaceutical Technicians (all nations) Artists (all nations) Skilled Classical Ballet or Contemporary Dancers Meeting the Standard of Internationally Recognised UK Companies, Endorsed by an Arts Council (all nations) Skilled Orchestral Musicians in Lead or Numbered String Positions, With Orchestras That Are Full Members of the Association of British Orchestras (all nations) Arts Officers, Producers and Directors (all nations) Fishing Industry Trades (all nations) High Integrity Pipe Welders Requiring 3 or More Years of Related On-the-Job Experience (all nations) Boat and Ship Builders and Repairers (Scotland only) Stonemasons and Related Trades (all nations) Bricklayers (all nations) Roofers, Roof Tilers and Slaters (all nations) Carpenters and Joiners (all nations) Retrofitters (all nations) Racing Grooms, Stallion Handlers, Stud Grooms, Stud Hands, Stud Handlers and Work Riders (all nations) Nursing Auxiliaries and Assistants (all nations) Care workers and home carers Senior care workers Deckhands on large fishing vessels of 9 metres and above, requiring at least 3 years of full-time experience in the role (all nations)

Key conditions for sponsors and applicants

Several occupations come with additional requirements. Work experience cited for eligibility must not have been gained through illegal working. For care roles in England, only sponsors registered with the Care Quality Commission and actively carrying out a regulated activity qualify, and private households cannot act as sponsors for these positions. Dancer and musician roles require endorsement from recognised UK industry bodies.

The full and current list is available through the official UK immigration rules guidance.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released the full list of 91 occupations that are eligible for a Scale-Up visa.

Occupations eligible for UK Skilled Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the full list of 307 occupations eligible for the Skilled Worker visa in 2026. The jobs cover sectors including healthcare, engineering, education, construction and the creative industries.

The list comes as the UK changes its immigration rules to allow qualifying workers to leave abusive employers and find another job during their existing visa period. But with occupation codes updated in 2024, applicants must search carefully to avoid missing an eligible role.

Source: Legit.ng