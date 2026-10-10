The US Department of State has announced it will extend its online presence review to cover three additional nonimmigrant visa categories from October 1

Foreign media representatives, USMCA professionals, and their dependents are among those who will face the expanded social media vetting

Applicants in the newly added categories must set their social media profiles to public before submitting their visa applications

The United States Department of State has announced it will extend its social media screening requirements to three more categories of visa applicants, effective 1 October 2026.

According to the State Department, the expanded vetting will apply to:

1. Holders of I visas (foreign media representatives)

2. TN visas (professionals from countries covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement)

3. TD visas (dependents of TN holders).

The US adds 3 more categories of visa applicants to its social media check. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the new rules require

Applicants in all three newly added categories must set their social media accounts to public or open before applying. This means consular officers will have full visibility into an applicant's online activity as part of the assessment.

The State Department stated plainly that receiving a US visa is not a guaranteed right, noting that "receiving a U.S. visa remains a privilege granted at the government's discretion, not an entitlement."

Visa categories already facing social media checks

The three new categories join a list of visa classifications already subject to online presence reviews. Those existing categories include:

Diplomatic and Official Visas: A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5 Students: F-1, M-1, F-2, M-2 Temporary Workers and Trainees: H-1B, H-3, H-4 dependents of H1-B and H-3 Exchange Visitors: J-1, J-2 Fiancé and Dependents: K-1, K-2, K-3 International Cultural Exchange Participants: Q Religious Occupations: R-1, R-2 Witnesses, Informants, and Victims: S, T, U

The expansion signals that the federal government is broadening its digital scrutiny well beyond the student and worker categories initially targeted, now bringing journalists and trade professionals into the same vetting framework.

For applicants from Nigeria and across Africa who fall under any of the affected categories, particularly those in the media or working as USMCA-eligible professionals, making social media profiles publicly accessible before submitting applications will be mandatory from October onward.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released the names of two countries under social security payment restrictions.

US suspends visa to citizens of countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced visa restrictions affecting nationals of 39 countries under Presidential Proclamation 10998, including Nigeria.

For Nigerians, the partial restrictions cover tourist, student, and immigrant visa categories, while limited exceptions apply to some travellers.

Source: Legit.ng