The US Department of State has updated its policy on August 5, 2026, introducing a pilot programme that could affect certain immigrant visa applicants

Consular officers now have the authority to require selected applicants to post a Public Charge Bond with USCIS before their visa is approved

The bond is designed for applicants at risk of being denied under a specific immigration law provision, with the bond amount set on a case-by-case basis

The United States Department of State has introduced a new procedure that could add a financial requirement to the immigration visa process for certain applicants, as part of a pilot programme that took effect in 2026.

According to an official update, consular officers can now direct selected immigrant visa applicants to post a Public Charge Bond with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) before their application can proceed.

The US mentions the bond requirement that may affect some immigrant visa applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The measure rests on a core principle the department states clearly: immigrating to the United States is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must show they will contribute to, rather than depend on, the country.

What is a public charge bond?

A Public Charge Bond is a financial instrument that can be used to overcome a denial under Section 212(a)(4) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which is the provision used to reject applicants considered likely to become primarily dependent on government assistance.

Not every applicant is affected. Only those a consular officer specifically notifies will be required to pursue this route. The bond amount is not fixed nationally; instead, the consular officer determines it on a case-by-case basis, in line with federal regulation 8 CFR 213.1(b).

Key details for affected applicants

The department clarified several practical points about how the bond works. Holding a current valid visa is not affected by the bond requirement. The person who posts the bond on an applicant's behalf can also recover the funds under certain conditions. Cases in which the bond may be forfeited are outlined in USCIS Chapter 12.

For Nigerians and other Africans navigating the US immigration process, the update is a significant development to monitor. While the programme is currently operating as a pilot and applies only to select cases, it signals a tightening of financial scrutiny at the consular stage of the immigrant visa journey, particularly for those flagged as potential public charge risks.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced West African countries whose citizens may pay up to $20,000 (N26,591,236) visa bond.

US expands social media checks for 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US expanded its social media checks to three more visa categories from 1 October 2026, including foreign media representatives, USMCA professionals and their dependants.

Applicants in these categories must make their social media profiles public before applying. The move brings journalists and trade professionals into a growing US vetting system that already covers students, workers and other visa applicants.

Source: Legit.ng