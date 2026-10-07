Kuwait's government has published the official salary threshold a household head must meet to bring family members into the country on a visit visa

The family visit visa covers the father, mother, spouse, and children of the qualifying household head

The minimum salary requirement is set at 400 Kuwaiti Dinars, which converts to approximately N1,710,365

Kuwait has published the minimum monthly income a household head must earn to qualify for a family visit visa, and the figure runs into millions of naira when converted.

According to information on the Kuwait government's official website, the family visit visa is available to a household head's father, mother, spouse, and children. However, entry is not automatic — the applicant must first prove that their salary meets a set threshold before any family member can be granted the visa.

Kuwait states salary foreigners need to bring spouse, children and parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/ YASSER AL-ZAYYAT

Source: Getty Images

Family visit visa: Kuwait's minimum salary requirement

The government's published conditions state clearly:

"This visa is granted to the father, mother, spouse, and children, provided that the head of household's salary is not less than 400 Kuwaiti Dinars."

At current exchange rates, 400 Kuwaiti Dinars (N1,710,365). That means any Nigerian working in Kuwait who wishes to bring a parent, partner, or child into the country on a family visit visa must be earning at least that amount every month.

What Nigerians in Kuwait need to know

The requirement applies across the listed family categories without distinction. Whether the applicant is seeking to bring a spouse, a child, or an elderly parent, the same 400 Kuwaiti Dinar floor applies to the household head's salary.

Kuwait is home to a significant number of Nigerian expatriates, many of whom work in sectors ranging from healthcare to domestic services. For those earning below the stated threshold, bringing family members over on this category of visa would not be an option under the current rules.

The salary condition sits within Kuwait's broader visa framework, which attaches eligibility criteria to different visa categories depending on the nature of the visit and the relationship between the applicant and their sponsor.

Kuwait lists 2 visa types for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Kuwait outlined two main visa categories available to foreigners visiting the country.

The options include the tourist visa for leisure and sightseeing and the family visit visa for foreigners travelling to visit relatives in Kuwait.

Source: Legit.ng