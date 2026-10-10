Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy shared an emotional message for his wife after she underwent major surgery

Charly Boy said his wife already has to relearn how to walk following the procedure, urging her to take the process one step at a time

The singer called on his followers to send well-wishes to his wife as she begins her recovery journey

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has taken to social media to ask fans to keep his wife in their thoughts after a major surgery.

On the night of October 9, 2026, the singer and activist posted a heartfelt message on both his X and Instagram pages, sharing that his wife had gone under the knife two days prior.

Nigerian singer Charly Boy shares an update on his wife's recovery after major surgery. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy accompanied the message with a video of his wife walking with crutches and noted that while she has already been able to get back on her feet, relearning how to walk lies ahead.

Charly Boy's emotional message to his wife

In his post, the Area Fada encouraged his wife to resist the urge to rush her healing and to honour every small milestone along the way.

The legendary singer also acknowledged how much strength she has shown over the years, including the patience it has taken to share a life with someone as colourful as himself.

He wrote:

"My love, one step at a time. I know you will get back on your feet, and when you do, you will look back at this moment and smile at how far you have come. My baby went through a major surgery 2days ago, she's already on her feet, cause she has to relearn how to walk again. Don't be in a hurry. Take your time, trust the process, and celebrate every little progress you make. Every step counts, no matter how small it seems. You have always been a strong woman, living with the madness dats Charlyboy, but remember, strength is not just about doing everything on your own. It is also about giving yourself the grace to learn, to rest, and to try again. Keep going, my love. We are cheering you on, and I can't wait to see you walking confidently again. One day at a time, one step at a time. You've got this! My people pls wish my wife well."

Check out Charly Boy's video and message to his wife in the Instagram post below:

Fans rally behind Charly Boy's wife

The post drew a wave of warm responses from followers who shared their own prayers and personal stories.

@OlorogunDema27 wrote:

"Wishing you speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹"

@Ademola81525182 shared:

"I wish mama quick recovery. Mine is spinal cord injury, I just hope I can walk again without using the walking frame again."

@WakaCommunity commented:

"Feel better soon Lady Diane. You will be back fitter and stronger in a heartbeat. My 60 year old younger sis had a knee replacement and she's bounced back healthier and wakaing. You will too."

@ObiO2019 added:

"May you recover quick and well. The Lord reigns, you will walk again without any support. Great family"

Veteran singer Charly Boy appeals to fans to wish his wife well after major surgery. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng