Germany's Federal Foreign Office has published the conditions children must meet to qualify for a family reunification visa

The two requirements centre on the child's age and marital status, with strict limits on who can apply

Eligible applicants can submit their visa application online through the Consular Services Portal or at a German embassy abroad

Germany has outlined two conditions children must meet to qualify for a family reunification visa, according to an official publication by the Federal Foreign Office.

For Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, and other African families navigating the japa wave and seeking to reunite with children left behind, understanding these entry conditions is essential before initiating any application.

Germany lists two requirements for visa for family reunification with children. Photo credit: Getting Images

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Germany: Requirement for family reunification visa

The announcement specified that:

1. A child must be under 18

2. The child must not have been married, divorced, or widowed before.

Both conditions must be met simultaneously for the application to be considered valid.

Families who meet the outlined criteria have two options. The first is the Consular Services Portal, which lets eligible applicants submit their documentation online through the Federal Foreign Office's official system. The second option is to apply in person at the nearest German embassy or consulate, with a full directory of German missions abroad available through the government's Advisory and Contact Services platform.

The 18-year age threshold sets a clear boundary on eligibility, meaning children who reach adulthood before the application is submitted will not qualify under this visa category. The marital status requirement similarly excludes children who have entered into any union, regardless of whether that union has since ended.

What announcement means for African families

Submitting an application without meeting both requirements will likely result in rejection, further delaying the reunification process.

Germany's family reunification framework is part of a broader immigration system designed to keep immediate family units together when one or both parents hold legal residence in the country. The visa for children sits alongside similar provisions for spouses and other dependants.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany announced the list of occupations eligible for a lower Blue Card salary requirement.

Germany: Requirements to join partners abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced three requirements non-EU spouses must meet to join skilled worker partners in Germany.

There is no German language test before arrival, but newcomers are encouraged to learn the language to manage daily life with confidence.

Source: Legit.ng