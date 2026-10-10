Actor Hanks Anuku has disclosed that he became a pastor after being ordained by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG

The actor said he studied theology at Redemption Camp in Lagos, explaining that his decision to pursue ministry was driven by his love for God

Anuku maintained that he still considers himself a pastor and challenged anyone who doubts his claim to seek confirmation from Adeboye

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has opened up about his journey into the Christian ministry, disclosing that he became a pastor after being ordained by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Hanks Anuku discloses that he became a pastor after being ordained by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG. Photos: @hanksanuku/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actor made this known during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, where he spoke about his faith and his experience studying theology at Redemption Camp in Lagos.

According to Anuku, his decision to pursue ministry was driven by his love for God and his desire to follow what he believed was divine direction.

His disclosure has offered fans a glimpse into a lesser-known chapter of his life beyond his career in Nollywood.

Hanks Anuku speaks about his ordination

During the interview, Anuku insisted that Adeboye ordained him when he was younger, adding that the event took place while his wife was still alive.

He also maintained that he remains a pastor, although many people are unaware of his religious background.

“Pastor Adeboye conferred me as a pastor when I was young then, I am a pastor but people don’t know I am a pastor. I love God,” he said.

The actor challenged anyone who doubts his claim to ask the RCCG general overseer for confirmation.

Anuku explained that his involvement in the church came from his devotion to God rather than a desire for public recognition.

He said he studied theology at Redemption Camp while living in Lagos and believed God had directed him to pursue that path.

“When you love God his power is more than yours, He directed me to go there,” he added.

The actor also stressed the importance of prayer, questioning how people could navigate life without God's guidance.

Watch the video of Hanks Anuku talking about his ordination here:

Hanks Anuku claps back at critics

Legit.ng previously reported that Hanks Anuku hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his well-being.

In a video shared by a man who claimed to have met him, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.

He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.

Source: Legit.ng