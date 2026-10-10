US Releases Fresh Names and Photos of 24 Nigerians to Be Deported in October
- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photos of 24 Nigerians identified for deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations
- According to U.S. authorities, the individuals were arrested in various states for offences including fraud, money laundering, identity theft, drug-related crimes, assault and child cruelty
- DHS says the deportation push is focused on removing non-citizens with criminal records, with ICE carrying out arrests across the United States
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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 24 Nigerian nationals listed among individuals facing deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement actions.
According to DHS, the individuals were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for various criminal offences, including fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, assault and other offences.
In a statement, DHS said:
"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here."
List of 24 Nigerians to be deported in October
1. Emmanuel Omowaiye
- Crime: Mail Fraud
- Arrested in: Richmond, Texas
2. Laurene Onwuka
- Crime: Fraud, Impersonating
- Arrested in: Chantilly, Virginia
3. Olusegun Shonekan
- Crime: Fraud by Wire
- Arrested in: Newark, New Jersey
4. Olusegun Olaseni
- Crime: Amphetamine Sale
- Arrested in: Greencastle, Indiana
5. Peter Ude
- Crime: Fraud by Wire
- Arrested in: Atlanta, Georgia
6. Newton Jemide
- Crimes: Fraud by Wire, Conspiracy, Mail Fraud
- Arrested in: Fort Dix, New Jersey
7. Shedrack Umukoro
- Crime: Money Laundering
- Arrested in: Yazoo City, Mississippi
8. Olasoji Akinbode
- Crime: Fraud, Impersonating
- Arrested in: Kearny, New Jersey
9. Oluwatosin Afolabi
- Crime: Fraud
- Arrested in: Conroe, Texas
10. Alameen Adetunji Tokosi
- Crime: Possession of drugs
- Arrested in: Chicago, Illinois
11. Joshua Ipoade
- Crime: Fraud by Wire
- Arrested in: Atlanta, Georgia
12. Michael Orji
- Crimes: Weapon Offence, Fraud, Identity Theft, Fraud by Wire, False Citizenship, Money Laundering
- Arrested in: Oxford, Wisconsin
13. Ahmadu Apooyin
- Crime: Drugs Offence
- Arrested in: Baltimore, Maryland
14. Teslim Kiriji
- Crime: Money Laundering
- Arrested in: Yazoo City, Mississippi
15. Onomen Uduebor
- Crime: Identity Theft
- Arrested in: Seattle, Washington
16. Charles Ochi
- Crime: Money Laundering
- Arrested in: White Deer, Pennsylvania
17. Daniel Eta
- Crime: Fraud by Wire
- Arrested in: White Deer, Pennsylvania
18. Ifeanyi Ibennah
- Crime: Cruelty Towards a Child
- Arrested in: Tampa, Florida
19. Kazeem Runsewe
- Crime: Fraud by Wire
- Arrested in: Thomson, Illinois
20. Fatiu Lawal
- Crime: Fraud by Wire
- Arrested in: Lompoc, California
21. Justin Akubueze
- Crime: Money Laundering
- Arrested in: Orem, Utah
22. Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo
- Crimes: Larceny, Forgery, Concealing Stolen Property
- Arrested in: Orlando, Florida
23. Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi
- Crime: Assault
- Arrested in: Alden, New York
24. Bright Eigbedion
- Crime: Money Laundering
- Arrested in: Lompoc, California
Nigerians facing deportation as US expands immigration enforcement
The latest list released by DHS highlights a range of offences linked to the Nigerian nationals, with fraud-related crimes accounting for a significant number of cases. Several individuals were also arrested over money laundering allegations, while others faced charges related to drugs, identity theft, assault and child cruelty.
The release forms part of broader immigration enforcement efforts by U.S. authorities, with ICE continuing operations targeting non-citizens convicted of criminal offences across different states.
DHS highlights criminal offences in deportation list
The individuals named by DHS were arrested in multiple locations across the United States, including Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Washington.
Officials say the deportation effort is focused on non-citizens with criminal records, as part of the agency's wider immigration enforcement strategy.
FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.