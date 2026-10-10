The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photos of 24 Nigerians identified for deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations

According to U.S. authorities, the individuals were arrested in various states for offences including fraud, money laundering, identity theft, drug-related crimes, assault and child cruelty

DHS says the deportation push is focused on removing non-citizens with criminal records, with ICE carrying out arrests across the United States

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 24 Nigerian nationals listed among individuals facing deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement actions.

According to DHS, the individuals were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for various criminal offences, including fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, assault and other offences.

The US deportation list now includes 24 Nigerians as DHS highlights criminal offences ranging from fraud and money laundering to drug-related crimes. Photo credit: DHS

Source: UGC

In a statement, DHS said:

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here."

List of 24 Nigerians to be deported in October

1. Emmanuel Omowaiye

Crime: Mail Fraud

Arrested in: Richmond, Texas

2. Laurene Onwuka

Crime: Fraud, Impersonating

Arrested in: Chantilly, Virginia

3. Olusegun Shonekan

Crime: Fraud by Wire

Arrested in: Newark, New Jersey

4. Olusegun Olaseni

Crime: Amphetamine Sale

Arrested in: Greencastle, Indiana

5. Peter Ude

Crime: Fraud by Wire

Arrested in: Atlanta, Georgia

6. Newton Jemide

Crimes: Fraud by Wire, Conspiracy, Mail Fraud

Arrested in: Fort Dix, New Jersey

7. Shedrack Umukoro

Crime: Money Laundering

Arrested in: Yazoo City, Mississippi

8. Olasoji Akinbode

Crime: Fraud, Impersonating

Arrested in: Kearny, New Jersey

9. Oluwatosin Afolabi

Crime: Fraud

Arrested in: Conroe, Texas

10. Alameen Adetunji Tokosi

Crime: Possession of drugs

Arrested in: Chicago, Illinois

11. Joshua Ipoade

Crime: Fraud by Wire

Arrested in: Atlanta, Georgia

12. Michael Orji

Crimes: Weapon Offence, Fraud, Identity Theft, Fraud by Wire, False Citizenship, Money Laundering

Arrested in: Oxford, Wisconsin

13. Ahmadu Apooyin

Crime: Drugs Offence

Arrested in: Baltimore, Maryland

14. Teslim Kiriji

Crime: Money Laundering

Arrested in: Yazoo City, Mississippi

15. Onomen Uduebor

Crime: Identity Theft

Arrested in: Seattle, Washington

16. Charles Ochi

Crime: Money Laundering

Arrested in: White Deer, Pennsylvania

17. Daniel Eta

Crime: Fraud by Wire

Arrested in: White Deer, Pennsylvania

18. Ifeanyi Ibennah

Crime: Cruelty Towards a Child

Arrested in: Tampa, Florida

19. Kazeem Runsewe

Crime: Fraud by Wire

Arrested in: Thomson, Illinois

20. Fatiu Lawal

Crime: Fraud by Wire

Arrested in: Lompoc, California

21. Justin Akubueze

Crime: Money Laundering

Arrested in: Orem, Utah

22. Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo

Crimes: Larceny, Forgery, Concealing Stolen Property

Arrested in: Orlando, Florida

23. Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi

Crime: Assault

Arrested in: Alden, New York

24. Bright Eigbedion

Crime: Money Laundering

Arrested in: Lompoc, California

Nigerians facing deportation as US expands immigration enforcement

The latest list released by DHS highlights a range of offences linked to the Nigerian nationals, with fraud-related crimes accounting for a significant number of cases. Several individuals were also arrested over money laundering allegations, while others faced charges related to drugs, identity theft, assault and child cruelty.

The release forms part of broader immigration enforcement efforts by U.S. authorities, with ICE continuing operations targeting non-citizens convicted of criminal offences across different states.

DHS highlights criminal offences in deportation list

The individuals named by DHS were arrested in multiple locations across the United States, including Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Officials say the deportation effort is focused on non-citizens with criminal records, as part of the agency's wider immigration enforcement strategy.

FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng