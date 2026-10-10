Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

US Releases Fresh Names and Photos of 24 Nigerians to Be Deported in October
US

US Releases Fresh Names and Photos of 24 Nigerians to Be Deported in October

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photos of 24 Nigerians identified for deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations
  • According to U.S. authorities, the individuals were arrested in various states for offences including fraud, money laundering, identity theft, drug-related crimes, assault and child cruelty
  • DHS says the deportation push is focused on removing non-citizens with criminal records, with ICE carrying out arrests across the United States

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 24 Nigerian nationals listed among individuals facing deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement actions.

According to DHS, the individuals were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for various criminal offences, including fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, assault and other offences.

US immigration enforcement continues as ICE identifies 24 Nigerians for deportation over fraud, identity theft, assault and other criminal convictions.
The US deportation list now includes 24 Nigerians as DHS highlights criminal offences ranging from fraud and money laundering to drug-related crimes. Photo credit: DHS
Source: UGC

In a statement, DHS said:

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Read also

US releases full names of 40 people set to lose their American citizenship, 2 Nigerians included

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here."

List of 24 Nigerians to be deported in October

1. Emmanuel Omowaiye

  • Crime: Mail Fraud
  • Arrested in: Richmond, Texas

2. Laurene Onwuka

  • Crime: Fraud, Impersonating
  • Arrested in: Chantilly, Virginia

3. Olusegun Shonekan

  • Crime: Fraud by Wire
  • Arrested in: Newark, New Jersey

4. Olusegun Olaseni

  • Crime: Amphetamine Sale
  • Arrested in: Greencastle, Indiana

5. Peter Ude

  • Crime: Fraud by Wire
  • Arrested in: Atlanta, Georgia

6. Newton Jemide

  • Crimes: Fraud by Wire, Conspiracy, Mail Fraud
  • Arrested in: Fort Dix, New Jersey

7. Shedrack Umukoro

  • Crime: Money Laundering
  • Arrested in: Yazoo City, Mississippi

8. Olasoji Akinbode

  • Crime: Fraud, Impersonating
  • Arrested in: Kearny, New Jersey

9. Oluwatosin Afolabi

  • Crime: Fraud
  • Arrested in: Conroe, Texas

10. Alameen Adetunji Tokosi

Read also

US police arrest 2 Nigerians in Houston adult-services operation, release their pictures and names

  • Crime: Possession of drugs
  • Arrested in: Chicago, Illinois

11. Joshua Ipoade

  • Crime: Fraud by Wire
  • Arrested in: Atlanta, Georgia

12. Michael Orji

  • Crimes: Weapon Offence, Fraud, Identity Theft, Fraud by Wire, False Citizenship, Money Laundering
  • Arrested in: Oxford, Wisconsin

13. Ahmadu Apooyin

  • Crime: Drugs Offence
  • Arrested in: Baltimore, Maryland

14. Teslim Kiriji

  • Crime: Money Laundering
  • Arrested in: Yazoo City, Mississippi

15. Onomen Uduebor

  • Crime: Identity Theft
  • Arrested in: Seattle, Washington

16. Charles Ochi

  • Crime: Money Laundering
  • Arrested in: White Deer, Pennsylvania

17. Daniel Eta

  • Crime: Fraud by Wire
  • Arrested in: White Deer, Pennsylvania

18. Ifeanyi Ibennah

  • Crime: Cruelty Towards a Child
  • Arrested in: Tampa, Florida

19. Kazeem Runsewe

  • Crime: Fraud by Wire
  • Arrested in: Thomson, Illinois

20. Fatiu Lawal

  • Crime: Fraud by Wire
  • Arrested in: Lompoc, California

21. Justin Akubueze

  • Crime: Money Laundering
  • Arrested in: Orem, Utah

22. Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo

  • Crimes: Larceny, Forgery, Concealing Stolen Property
  • Arrested in: Orlando, Florida

23. Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi

  • Crime: Assault
  • Arrested in: Alden, New York

Read also

Haulage association asks police to enforce court order banning highway tax roadblocks

24. Bright Eigbedion

  • Crime: Money Laundering
  • Arrested in: Lompoc, California

Nigerians facing deportation as US expands immigration enforcement

The latest list released by DHS highlights a range of offences linked to the Nigerian nationals, with fraud-related crimes accounting for a significant number of cases. Several individuals were also arrested over money laundering allegations, while others faced charges related to drugs, identity theft, assault and child cruelty.

The release forms part of broader immigration enforcement efforts by U.S. authorities, with ICE continuing operations targeting non-citizens convicted of criminal offences across different states.

DHS highlights criminal offences in deportation list

The individuals named by DHS were arrested in multiple locations across the United States, including Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Officials say the deportation effort is focused on non-citizens with criminal records, as part of the agency's wider immigration enforcement strategy.

FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Hot:
David muir Marie anne thiebaud Frsc Cooking gas