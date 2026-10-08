Ireland's Defence Forces published an official list of nationalities eligible to apply for enlistment on its military website

The Irish military confirmed that only nationals of EEA member states qualify, covering countries across Europe

The eligible list includes 32 countries, spanning EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, and Türkiye

Ireland has officially confirmed which nationalities are eligible to apply for enlistment in its Defence Forces, publishing the criteria directly on the Irish military's official website.

The website sets out the requirements clearly, stating: "Nationals of EEA States, i.e. the European Economic Area consists of the member states of the European Union along with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway," are eligible to apply for enlistment.

Ireland names 32 countries whose citizens are eligible to enlist in the Defence Forces. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Stephen Barnes/Wavebreakmedia

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible to join Ireland's Defence Forces

Based on the EEA membership criteria outlined on the Europa website, citizens of the following 32 countries qualify to apply:

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czechia Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Türkiye

What this means for African applicants

The eligibility framework means that citizens of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, do not qualify to apply directly to the Irish Defence Forces under the current enlistment rules, as none of the continent's nations are members of the EEA.

For those already living in Ireland under residency arrangements linked to an EEA nationality, the situation may differ.

The published criteria on the military's website point specifically to nationality rather than residency status.

UK Army publishes annual pay for soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Army had disclosed the annual salaries of its personnel by rank, with the figures published on its official military website.

The report examined the yearly earnings of recruits and privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants, with the salaries provided in pounds and converted to Nigerian naira for Nigerian readers.

Source: Legit.ng