Ireland Publishes Names of 32 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible to Join the Military
- Ireland's Defence Forces published an official list of nationalities eligible to apply for enlistment on its military website
- The Irish military confirmed that only nationals of EEA member states qualify, covering countries across Europe
- The eligible list includes 32 countries, spanning EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, and Türkiye
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Ireland has officially confirmed which nationalities are eligible to apply for enlistment in its Defence Forces, publishing the criteria directly on the Irish military's official website.
The website sets out the requirements clearly, stating: "Nationals of EEA States, i.e. the European Economic Area consists of the member states of the European Union along with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway," are eligible to apply for enlistment.
Countries eligible to join Ireland's Defence Forces
Based on the EEA membership criteria outlined on the Europa website, citizens of the following 32 countries qualify to apply:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Türkiye
Full list: Names of 9 countries whose citizens can enter Denmark with biometric passport instead of visa
What this means for African applicants
The eligibility framework means that citizens of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, do not qualify to apply directly to the Irish Defence Forces under the current enlistment rules, as none of the continent's nations are members of the EEA.
For those already living in Ireland under residency arrangements linked to an EEA nationality, the situation may differ.
The published criteria on the military's website point specifically to nationality rather than residency status.
UK Army publishes annual pay for soldiers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Army had disclosed the annual salaries of its personnel by rank, with the figures published on its official military website.
The report examined the yearly earnings of recruits and privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants, with the salaries provided in pounds and converted to Nigerian naira for Nigerian readers.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng