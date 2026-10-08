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Ireland Publishes Names of 32 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible to Join the Military
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Ireland Publishes Names of 32 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible to Join the Military

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Ireland's Defence Forces published an official list of nationalities eligible to apply for enlistment on its military website
  • The Irish military confirmed that only nationals of EEA member states qualify, covering countries across Europe
  • The eligible list includes 32 countries, spanning EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, and Türkiye

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Ireland has officially confirmed which nationalities are eligible to apply for enlistment in its Defence Forces, publishing the criteria directly on the Irish military's official website.

The website sets out the requirements clearly, stating: "Nationals of EEA States, i.e. the European Economic Area consists of the member states of the European Union along with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway," are eligible to apply for enlistment.

Ireland names 32 countries whose citizens can apply for military enlistment
Ireland names 32 countries whose citizens are eligible to enlist in the Defence Forces. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Stephen Barnes/Wavebreakmedia
Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible to join Ireland's Defence Forces

Based on the EEA membership criteria outlined on the Europa website, citizens of the following 32 countries qualify to apply:

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  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Croatia
  5. Cyprus
  6. Czechia
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. France
  11. Germany
  12. Greece
  13. Hungary
  14. Iceland
  15. Ireland
  16. Italy
  17. Latvia
  18. Liechtenstein
  19. Lithuania
  20. Luxembourg
  21. Malta
  22. Netherlands
  23. Norway
  24. Poland
  25. Portugal
  26. Romania
  27. Slovakia
  28. Slovenia
  29. Spain
  30. Sweden
  31. Switzerland
  32. Türkiye

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Full list: Names of 9 countries whose citizens can enter Denmark with biometric passport instead of visa

What this means for African applicants

The eligibility framework means that citizens of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, do not qualify to apply directly to the Irish Defence Forces under the current enlistment rules, as none of the continent's nations are members of the EEA.

For those already living in Ireland under residency arrangements linked to an EEA nationality, the situation may differ.

The published criteria on the military's website point specifically to nationality rather than residency status.

UK Army publishes annual pay for soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Army had disclosed the annual salaries of its personnel by rank, with the figures published on its official military website.

The report examined the yearly earnings of recruits and privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants, with the salaries provided in pounds and converted to Nigerian naira for Nigerian readers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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