A train travelling towards Agege collided with a Honda car at the PWD railway intersection in Lagos on Friday morning

LASTMA operatives and security personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the 55-year-old driver from the wreckage

LASTMA general manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki warned motorists against crossing railway tracks while a train is approaching

A 55-year-old driver survived without injury on Friday after a train struck his Honda car, with registration number EKY 902 JT, at the PWD railway crossing in Lagos.

Adebayo Taofiq, director of public affairs and enlightenment at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the train was heading towards Agege when it hit the vehicle at the intersection.

Lagos driver miraculously escaped unhurt after moving train crushed his car Photo Credit: @tvcnewsng

Source: Twitter

LASTMA operatives and security personnel arrived at the scene, pulled the driver to safety, and cleared the mangled car from the tracks. The train continued its journey to Agege once the vehicle had been removed. No fatalities or injuries were recorded, but the car was left extensively damaged. Security personnel took custody of the wreckage for further investigation.

Traffic builds up around PWD axis

Despite the quick response, Taofiq said heavy traffic congestion remained around the PWD area following the crash, causing delays for commuters in the zone.

LASTMA general manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki praised his operatives and the security agencies for how quickly they coordinated the rescue. He used the incident as an opportunity to remind road users of the dangers of ignoring railway safety rules.

"Motorists must exercise caution around railway crossings and designated train corridors," Bakare-Oki said, warning that no driver should attempt to cross the tracks while a train is in motion or approaching.

He added that both compliance with traffic regulations and rapid emergency response are critical to cutting down on accidents and saving lives, stressing that human life must remain the top priority for all road users.

See the video of the incident on X here:

Train crushes dispatch rider in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that a dispatch rider was crushed to death by a moving train at the PWD Railway Level Crossing in Ikeja, Lagos, after attempting to hurriedly cross the track.

LASTMA officials and police officers swiftly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area to prevent further accidents and ease traffic flow.

LASTMA’s general manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, mourned the victim and urged motorists to obey railway crossing rules to avoid preventable tragedies.

Source: Legit.ng