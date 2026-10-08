Australia's Department of Home Affairs set a minimum points threshold that foreigners must meet before they can receive an invitation to apply for a skilled visa

The points-based system covers three skilled visa categories, with scores calculated from factors including age, work experience, education, and English proficiency

Applicants whose occupation appears on Australia's skilled occupation list must submit an Expression of Interest before they can be considered for a visa invitation

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the minimum points score that foreign nationals must achieve to stand a chance of receiving an invitation to apply for a skilled migration visa.

According to the department's SkillSelect portal, applicants targeting the Skilled Independent (subclass 189), Skilled Nominated (subclass 190), or Skilled Work Regional Provisional (subclass 491) visas must score at least 65 points to be eligible for an invitation.

Australia announces minimum score for skilled migration visas. Photo credit: Indaily.

Source: UGC

All three visa categories operate under a points-based framework.

Applicants Must Submit Expression of Interest

Applicants are required to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) through the SkillSelect system before they can be considered for a visa invitation.

The EOI process involves entering personal details along with results from English language tests and skills assessments.

Once submitted, SkillSelect generates an indicative points score based on the information provided.

The department advises applicants to keep their EOI updated, particularly as new results come in.

Reaching the 65-point threshold does not guarantee an invitation. The department states clearly that even applicants who meet or exceed the minimum score may not receive an invitation, as competition among candidates plays a role in determining who gets selected during each invitation round.

What Applicants Must Do Before Applying

Before starting an EOI, prospective applicants are advised to confirm that their occupation appears on one of Australia's skilled occupation lists, which outline roles considered in high demand across the country. Different lists apply to different visa categories.

For those who fall short of the required points, the department offers an alternative route. If a partner meets or exceeds the 65-point threshold, the department suggests that the partner submit the EOI as the primary applicant, with the other included as a family member.

The department also noted that the next invitation round for the subclass 189 visa is expected to be held by 31 October 2026, and has urged interested applicants to ensure all information in their EOI is accurate and current.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng