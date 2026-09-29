US Announces 31 Countries Whose Citizens Have Social Security Agreements With America
- The United States Social Security Administration has published a full list of countries that hold active Social Security agreements with the US
- The agreements, which date back as far as 1978, cover nations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific
- Romania became the most recent country to join the list, with its agreement set to enter into force in September 2026
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The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has published a list of 31 countries whose citizens are covered under active social security agreements with the US, shedding light on which nations enjoy bilateral protections for workers moving between countries.
The agreements, formally known as Totalisation Agreements, are designed to eliminate dual social security taxation — a situation where workers pay into two countries' social security systems simultaneously. They also help workers qualify for benefits by combining their work credits from both countries.
Full list of countries with US Social Security agreements
According to the SSA's official agreements overview, the list spans decades of international cooperation:
- Italy
- Germany
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Norway
- Canada
- United Kingdom
- Sweden
- Spain
- France
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Finland
- Ireland
- Luxembourg
- Greece
- South Korea
- Chile
- Australia
- Japan
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Poland
- Slovak Republic
- Hungary
- Brazil
- Uruguay
- Slovenia
- Iceland
- Romania
The most recent addition to the list is Romania, whose agreement with the United States entered into force on 1 September 2026, making it the 31st country to hold such an arrangement with the US.
Notably, no African country appears anywhere on the list. Nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are not included, meaning that workers from these countries moving to the US, or Americans working in those countries, remain outside the scope of these bilateral social security protections.
The full list can be reviewed directly on the SSA's international agreements page.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US published the list of five categories of workers that are eligible for employment-based Green Cards.
30-day visa-free: China mentions qualified countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China published its list of 50 countries whose citizens can visit visa-free for up to 30 days.
The list covers travel for tourism, business, family visits, exchanges and transit—but no African country made the cut. Nigerians and other African travellers must still apply for a visa before travelling to China.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng