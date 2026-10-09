The UK government has outlined the key factors that influence how much foreigners pay when applying for a visa to enter the country

Applicants with dependents must each apply and pay separately, with additional costs possible for faster decisions or longer visa durations

The UK visa process also requires biometric information, with most centres offering free appointments within 5 working days

The UK government has clarified what determines the cost of a visa application for foreigners seeking to enter the country, publishing a detailed breakdown of fees and requirements on its official website.

According to the guidance, the type of visa an applicant applies for is the primary factor that decides how much they will pay.

UK government clarifies how visa application fees are decided. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister.

Source: UGC

Applicants are advised to confirm which visa category applies to their situation before checking the associated cost on the official portal.

What Adds to the Total Cost

Beyond the base visa fee, several additional costs can apply depending on individual circumstances.

Applicants who need a faster decision on their application have the option to pay for an expedited service.

For visas lasting longer than six months, the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) must also be paid as part of the online application. The IHS grants holders access to healthcare through the National Health Service (NHS) during their stay in the UK.

Family members or dependents who wish to travel alongside the main applicant are not covered under a single payment. Each person, including dependants, must submit a separate application and pay independently.

Biometrics and Visa Application Centres

All applicants are required to provide biometric information, which includes fingerprints and a photograph.

This is typically done at a visa application centre managed by an external company. Most centres offer free appointments, available within five working days. However, in certain locations, a standard appointment carries a fee of £76.50.

Applicants have the option to travel to a different centre where appointments are free, though they must cover their own travel costs.

Once an application is submitted, the appointment to provide biometric data must be booked and attended within 240 days.

Failure to do so means the applicant must start the entire process again from scratch.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng