The UK government has published the eligibility conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a Health and Care Worker visa in 2026

Applicants must secure a confirmed job offer and obtain a certificate of sponsorship before submitting their visa application

English language ability is among the six requirements, and eligible applicants must prove it at the point of their application

The United Kingdom government has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for a Health and Care Worker visa, which permits medical professionals to live and work in the country within the NHS, with NHS-approved suppliers, or in adult social care settings.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, applies in 2026 and covers doctors, nurses, and a range of other health and social care professionals seeking to relocate to or remain in the UK.

UK lists six key requirements for foreigners seeking a Health and Care Worker visa. Photo Credit: Ian Forsyth

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6 conditions for Health and Care Worker visa

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

1. Be a qualified doctor, nurse, health professional, or adult social care professional.

2. Work in an eligible health or social care job.

3. Work for a UK employer that has been approved by the Home Office.

4. Hold a certificate of sponsorship from the employer, which must contain information about the specific role being offered in the UK.

5. Be paid a minimum salary, the exact amount of which varies depending on the type of work involved.

6. Be able to speak, read, write, and understand English, with proof of this ability typically required at the time of application.

UK Health and Care visa: Job offer required before applying

A critical condition that the government emphasised is that applicants must have a confirmed job offer in place before submitting their visa application. This means that individuals cannot apply speculatively while still searching for employment.

The requirement for a Home Office-approved employer also means that not every UK health or care organisation qualifies as a sponsor. Prospective applicants are advised to confirm their employer's sponsorship status before beginning the application process.

The minimum salary threshold, which is tied to the nature of the role rather than a single flat figure, is another condition that applicants must verify against their specific job type, as it can vary significantly across different health and care professions.

The Health and Care Worker visa is designed to ease the movement of skilled medical professionals into the UK and is separate from the standard Skilled Worker visa route, though both fall under the broader points-based immigration system introduced after Brexit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had shared 11 categories of foreigners who qualify for its work sponsorship opportunities.

Conditions for UK graduate visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had outlined the conditions for applying for a graduate visa.

The requirements were published on the official UK government website and apply to applications made in 2026.

The government noted that applicants who are unsure whether their institution has reported their course completion to the Home Office should contact their education provider directly to confirm.

Source: Legit.ng