Thailand announced a Working Holiday visa scheme exclusively available to citizens of New Zealand holding an ordinary passport

Applicants must meet several financial and medical requirements, including proof of at least NZ$7,000 in available funds

The visa grants multiple entries and remains valid for one year from the date of issue, alongside other requirements

Thailand has opened a Working Holiday visa pathway to citizens of New Zealand, making the Southeast Asian country one of the few destinations in the world to offer this arrangement to New Zealanders seeking to live and work abroad.

The scheme is designed for New Zealand nationals travelling on an ordinary passport, and it comes with a specific set of conditions that applicants must satisfy before they can be approved.

Thailand opens Working Holiday visa to citizens of 1 country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Thailand Working Holiday visa

Those applying for the visa must submit a biodata page from their passport alongside a photograph taken within the previous six months. Proof of current location is also required, which can include a valid visa, airline ticket receipts, or accommodation confirmations.

On the financial side, applicants must demonstrate access to a minimum of NZ$7,000, supported by bank statements covering the last three months or a sponsor letter. Comprehensive medical and health insurance valid for the full duration of the stay in Thailand is mandatory.

The application also requires a certificate or transcript from a tertiary institution, as well as a chest X-ray and medical certificate, both of which must have been issued within the three months preceding the application.

Applicants are advised to consult their nearest Thai embassy or consulate for any additional document requirements specific to their location.

Thailand: Visa conditions for New Zealand travellers

Once approved, the Working Holiday visa allows for multiple entries into Thailand and carries a validity period of one year. This gives holders considerable flexibility to travel in and out of the country during their stay.

New Zealand is currently the only country listed under Thailand's Working Holiday scheme, making this an exclusive arrangement that sets New Zealand citizens apart from nationals of most other countries seeking long-term access to Thailand.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng