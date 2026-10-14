The United States Mission in Nigeria addressed a widespread myth about visa fee refunds on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The mission clarified what the visa application fee actually covers and what applicants should expect when they pay it

Nigerians planning to apply for a US visa need to understand what happens to their money if their application is unsuccessful

Washington, USA - The United States Mission in Nigeria has confirmed that applicants who are refused a US visa will not get back the money they paid to have their application processed.

Legit.ng reports that the mission made this clear in a post published on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, describing the issue as a common myth it wanted to address directly.

The US Mission in Nigeria explains why US visa application fees are non-refundable, stressing that the payment covers processing and does not guarantee visa approval. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What does the visa fee cover?

According to the mission, the payment collected from applicants is a processing charge, not a guarantee of a visa being issued. It covers the administrative work involved in reviewing an application through to a final decision, and that remains the case whether the outcome is an approval or a refusal.

"The fee paid is an application processing fee, not a payment for a visa to be issued," the mission said in its post.

The mission was clear that the non-refundable nature of the fee applies in both outcomes. Applicants who are approved and those who are refused are treated the same way when it comes to the money already paid.

What should Nigerian visa applicants know?

The clarification carries a practical message for Nigerians hoping to travel to the US: paying the required visa application fee does not improve or secure your chances of being granted a visa.

The money goes towards the cost of processing the application itself, and if the application is unsuccessful, no refund will be issued.

The US Mission in Nigeria urges visa applicants to understand that American visa processing fees are non-refundable, even if their applications are rejected. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

This is a point that many applicants may not have fully understood before submitting their forms, and the mission's decision to address it publicly suggests that queries or misconceptions about the policy have been common enough to warrant an official response.

Prospective applicants are advised to treat the visa fee as a separate cost from the visa itself, and to factor in that the money will not be recovered if their application is turned down.

Read the US Mission's full X post on visa applications below:

Read more on US visa applications

US: African citizens return after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US rule announced that some exchange visitors from 12 West African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, return home for two years after their programmes. The requirement applies when both their country and field of study or work appear on the Exchange Visitor Skills List.

Until they meet the two-year rule, they cannot apply for an immigrant visa, a green card or certain changes to their US immigration status. A waiver is possible only in specific cases, such as exceptional hardship to a US citizen spouse or child.

Source: Legit.ng