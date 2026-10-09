The UK government has published the official requirements stateless individuals must meet to register as British citizens

The cost of applying for British citizenship as a stateless person varies depending on age, with different fees for adults and those under 18

A fee waiver option exists for applicants under 18 who cannot afford the application cost

The United Kingdom (UK) government has outlined the specific conditions under which stateless people, those not recognised as citizens of any country, may be eligible to apply to register as British citizens.

The UK government notes that registering as a British citizen is not the only route available to stateless individuals.

The UK mentions the conditions for stateless people to apply for British citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: How much it costs to apply

The cost of applying varies by age. Adults aged 18 and over must pay £1,670 in total (N2,940,148), which includes a £1,540 (N2,711,274) application fee and a separate £130 (N228,873) citizenship ceremony fee. For applicants under 18, the application fee is £1,000 (N1,760,568). However, if the applicant turns 18 during the process, an additional £130 (N228,873) ceremony fee becomes payable at that point.

The guidance also warns that submitting an incorrect fee will prevent the application from being processed, and the applicant will have to start over. Applicants under 18 who cannot afford the fee may be eligible to apply for a fee waiver.

Other routes to British nationality

Those who qualify may also be able to apply for a different type of British nationality, rather than full citizenship, depending on their circumstances.

The guidance further clarifies that this particular pathway is just one of several through which a person may apply for British citizenship, and encourages individuals to check whether they may be eligible through another route.

Read the full UK government guidance on applying for citizenship as a stateless person.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK listed four categories of foreigners exempt from the English requirements for permanent settlement.

UK: Requirement to marry in Britain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK listed three conditions foreign nationals must meet to marry or form a civil partnership in Britain.

Applicants must be at least 18, plan to give notice or marry during their stay, and prove the union is not a sham. The rules make clear that meeting all three conditions is essential to get permission.

Source: Legit.ng