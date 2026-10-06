The UK government has outlined specific categories of foreign workers who can apply for a Skilled Worker visa at a reduced salary threshold

Eligible applicants may earn between 70% and 90% of their job's standard going rate if they meet at least one of the listed criteria

The standard Skilled Worker visa salary requirement stands at £41,700, but certain groups can qualify for significantly less

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published official guidelines detailing which foreign workers can qualify for a Skilled Worker visa while earning below the standard salary requirement, opening a potential route for younger professionals, graduates, and highly qualified STEM candidates.

Under the standard rules, Skilled Worker visa applicants must earn at least £41,700 (N73,128,372) per year. However, the UK government's official guidance confirms that certain categories of foreign workers may qualify at a lower threshold of £33,400 (N58,572,845) annually, provided their job qualifies for the visa.

The UK names the foreigners who can qualify for a skilled visa with a little salary. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for lower salary rate

Workers earning between £33,400 (N58,572,845.20) and the standard rate may still be considered if they fall into at least one of three defined groups:

1. The first covers applicants under 26, current students, recent graduates, or those undergoing formal professional training.

2. The second group applies to those with a PhD-level qualification in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field directly relevant to the role they are being hired for. Applicants with a PhD in any other subject must earn at least £37,500 (N65,781,300) to qualify under the reduced rate.

3. The third qualifying category is reserved for individuals in postdoctoral positions within science or higher education.

Across all three groups, the salary paid must fall within 70% to 90% of the recognised going rate for the specific job in question, not simply meet the minimum figure in isolation.

Exceptions and special cases

The federal government notes that separate salary rules exist for workers in certain healthcare or education roles. Different arrangements also apply to those extending an existing Skilled Worker visa, updating their visa, or switching to the Skilled Worker route to take up a position as a prison officer.

These exemptions mean the £33,400 threshold, while significant, does not apply uniformly across all sectors, and prospective applicants should check the specific going rate for their occupation code before applying.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced an annual cap of 8,000 applicants for the Special Graduate visa.

UK announces salary for Skilled Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salary requirements for foreign nationals applying for a Skilled Worker visa, including the £41,700 general minimum and the higher going rate that may apply to some jobs.

Some applicants may qualify for a lower salary threshold, while others face a separate change ahead: from 26 March 2027, the UK plans to raise the English requirement for settlement from B1 to B2.

Source: Legit.ng