The UK government has outlined two specific categories of visa applicants who will be required to pay costs beyond the standard application fee

Applicants seeking a faster decision on their visa are among those who may face additional charges under the UK's visa rules

Some affected foreigners face a compulsory extra payment that grants them access to NHS healthcare services

The UK government has identified two categories of visa applicants who will be required to pay extra costs on top of the standard application fee, according to official guidance published on the UK government's website.

All applicants must pay the visa fee as part of their online application, and any dependants travelling with them must each apply and pay separately.

UK speaks about additional costs for visa processing. Photo credit: Channel4.

Source: UGC

However, two specific groups face additional financial obligations beyond that baseline.

Who Pays Extra on a UK Visa Application

The first category covers applicants who want a faster decision on their visa. The UK government states that applicants may be able to pay for a priority service to speed up the processing of their application, though this comes at an added cost.

The second category covers those applying for a visa valid for more than six months. These applicants may also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharg (IHS) as part of their application.

The surcharge is not optional for those it applies to, and paying it grants the applicant access to healthcare through the National Health Service (NHS) during their stay in the UK.

Biometrics and Visa Application Centre Rules

Beyond the fees, applicants are also required to submit biometric information, which includes fingerprints and a photograph.

This is typically done at a visa application centre operated by an external company, though some applicants may be eligible to use the UK Immigration: ID Check app instead, avoiding an in-person visit altogether.

Most visa application centres offer free appointments within five working days. However, in some locations, applicants will need to pay £76.50 for a standard appointment.

Applicants can choose to travel to a different centre offering free appointments, but must cover their own travel costs.

Once an application is submitted, applicants have 240 days to book and attend their biometrics appointment.

Failing to do so within that window means starting the entire application process from scratch.

Children under 16 must attend the appointment with an adult aged 18 or over. Children under five are required to attend for a photograph but are exempt from giving fingerprints.

The government also notes that applicants can pay for optional extras at the visa application centre, such as having their documents scanned by staff rather than doing it themselves. However, it is clearly stated that paying for any of these optional services offers no advantage in terms of the outcome of the application.

UK lists conditions for health and care worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published the eligibility conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a Health and Care Worker visa in 2026.

Applicants must secure a confirmed job offer and obtain a certificate of sponsorship before submitting their visa application.

Source: Legit.ng