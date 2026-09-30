The UK government outlined 3 specific financial conditions that allow private life visa applicants to apply for a fee waiver online

Applicants who qualify for the private life visa must already be living in the UK and meet the residency-based criteria

The visa grants an initial stay of 2 years and 6 months, with a path to settlement after 5 or 10 years depending on the applicant's circumstances

The UK government has outlined exactly three financial conditions under which people applying for a private life visa can request a fee waiver.

This development offered a potential lifeline to those who cannot afford the cost of staying in the country legally.

UK outlines eligibility rules for private life visa fee waiver. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Who Is Eligible for Fee Waiver

According to the UK government's official guidance, the fee waiver is available to applicants who are homeless and unable to afford accommodation, those who have a place to live but cannot cover basic living expenses such as food or heating, and those on a very low income where paying the visa fee would negatively affect their child's wellbeing.

All fee waiver requests must be submitted online. The private life visa route is only open to people already residing in the UK.

How Long the Visa Lasts and When Settlement Is Possible

Successful applicants are initially granted permission to stay for two years and six months.

Those who are under 18 with at least seven continuous years of UK residence, or aged between 18 and 24 and who have spent more than half their life in the UK, may apply for a five-year stay instead.

Settlement timelines differ depending on the applicant's category. Younger applicants in the two groups above can apply to settle after five years. Those who are 18 or over with fewer than 20 years in the UK, or those born in the UK to a private life visa holder, must wait 10 years before becoming eligible to settle.

Processing currently takes around 12 months, though applicants have the option to pay for a faster decision. Extensions are available in blocks of two years and six months, and the entire application process, including the fee waiver request, must be completed online.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng