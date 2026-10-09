The UK government's Skilled Worker visa system offers five distinct salary pathways, each with different minimum thresholds depending on a worker's qualifications

Foreign workers with PhD or STEM doctoral qualifications can access lower salary floors compared to those applying through the standard route

A new entrant route also exists for workers at the start of their careers, carrying its own separate salary conditions

The United Kingdom's Skilled Worker visa route operates through five distinct salary pathways, giving foreign workers applying for jobs in the country multiple options to meet the minimum wage requirements depending on their circumstances.

Each pathway has its own salary floor, and applicants must meet both a general minimum and the going rate for their specific occupation code to qualify.

The UK mentions the salary routes foreigners can use to qualify for a skilled worker visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: The 5 salary routes explained

1. The standard route sets the highest bar, requiring a salary of at least £41,700 (N73,392,834) per year alongside the going rate for the applicant's occupation. This applies to most workers who do not fall into any specialist category.

2. Workers holding a PhD in a subject relevant to their job can access a reduced threshold of £37,500 (N65,999,475) per year, provided their salary also meets at least 90% of the going rate for their occupation code. This route recognises advanced academic qualifications without requiring the full standard salary.

3. The STEM PhD route goes a step further, setting a minimum of £33,400 (N58,784,200) per year for those whose doctoral qualification is in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics field relevant to the role. Applicants must meet at least 80% of the going rate to qualify under this option.

4. A fourth pathway covers workers in roles that appear on the Immigration Salary List, a government-maintained register of occupations in shortage. These applicants need a minimum salary of £33,400 (N58,784,200) per year and must meet the full going rate for their occupation code.

5. The fifth route is designed for new entrants at the start of their careers. To qualify, applicants must earn at least £33,400 per year and meet 70% of the going rate. This option is available to those under 26, transitioning from a student or graduate visa, working in a UK-regulated profession toward a professional qualification, or holding a postdoctoral position in certain scientific or academic fields.

What counts as salary

Across all five routes, the Home Office counts only guaranteed basic gross pay towards the salary threshold. Shift allowances, overtime, bonuses, accommodation subsidies, employer pension contributions and in-kind benefits such as company cars or health insurance are all excluded from the calculation.

Workers contracted for more than 48 hours per week will have their salary assessed against the first 48 hours only, meaning actual earnings above that limit do not count towards meeting the threshold.

The Skilled Worker route also leads to settlement, with applicants able to apply for indefinite leave to remain after five continuous years in the UK on qualifying routes. Dependent partners and children may apply alongside the main applicant.

Read the full UK immigration rules for the Skilled Worker route on the official government website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK government announced the official NHS pay scales for medical practitioners in Scotland, detailing salaries across junior doctor grades.

UK: Salary for skilled worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salary requirements for foreigners applying for a Skilled Worker visa, including the rules on eligible jobs and approved employers.

Some applicants may qualify for a lower salary threshold, but others must earn at least £41,700 a year—or meet the higher going rate for their occupation. Nigerians planning to move to the UK may also need to prepare for tougher English language settlement rules from 2027.

Source: Legit.ng