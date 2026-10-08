The Dubai government published the conditions skilled foreign workers must satisfy to qualify for its five-year green residence permit

The permit allows holders to live in the UAE without a guarantor or employer sponsor and can be renewed under the same conditions

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree and earn a monthly salary that meets the minimum threshold set by the government

The Dubai government has outlined four conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to obtain a green residence permit, which allows skilled workers to live in the United Arab Emirates for five years without needing an employer or guarantor to sponsor them.

Details of the scheme are published on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) website, which confirms the permit is renewable for additional five-year periods under the same terms as the original issuance.

Dubai gives four requirements foreigners need for 5-year Green Residency. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Dubai Green Residency: Who qualifies for it

To be eligible, applicants must meet all four of the following requirements:

1. Obtaining a work permit in the country under a valid work contract.

2. Being a skilled worker classified at the first, second, or third level under the occupational classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

3. Holding a minimum educational qualification of a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

4. Earning a monthly salary of no less than 15,000 dirhams (roughly ₦6.6 million) or the equivalent in a foreign currency.

The classification levels referenced in the requirements are based on standards approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, meaning applicants must confirm their occupation falls within the recognised skilled categories before applying.

Dubai Green Residency: What the permit offers

Unlike standard UAE residency arrangements, the green permit does not tie a worker's legal stay to a single employer. This means holders are not in a dependent relationship with a sponsor and have greater flexibility regarding their time in the country.

The permit lasts for five years from the date of issuance and can be renewed for further five-year terms, provided the holder continues to meet all the original conditions at the point of renewal.

The monthly salary threshold of 15,000 dirhams (roughly ₦6.6 million) is a firm floor, not an average, meaning applicants whose earnings fall below this figure will not qualify regardless of their educational background or occupational classification.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had named four family members that foreigners can sponsor for residence permits.

Dubai gives foreigners conditions for bringing family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had set four conditions for foreigners bringing in their family members.

Under the rules, both male and female foreign residents are permitted to sponsor family members, covering spouses, children under the age of 25, and unmarried daughters.

Children with special needs may be sponsored regardless of age.

Source: Legit.ng