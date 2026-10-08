Dubai's government outlined three work visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking to live and work in the emirate in 2026

The Green Visa targets skilled workers earning at least AED 15,000 monthly, while the Remote Work Programme has its own separate income threshold

Each visa option comes with distinct eligibility conditions that prospective applicants must meet before they can qualify

Dubai has published details of three work visa options open to foreign nationals, along with the salary thresholds attached to two of them, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what they need to qualify.

The information comes from the Dubai government's official investment portal, which sets out the requirements for each visa category as they apply in 2026.

Dubai has listed three work visa options available to foreigners. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Dubai's 3 work visa options

The first option is the sponsored work visa. Under this route, a foreign national must be employed by a company based in Dubai, with the employer handling the sponsorship process. The Dubai government has not set a universal minimum salary for this category, meaning pay terms are agreed between the employer and the worker.

The second option is the Green Visa, which is designed for skilled workers. To qualify, an applicant must hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification and work in an occupation classified at level 1, 2, or 3 on the skills scale. Crucially, the applicant must also earn at least AED 15,000 per month, which is roughly ₦1,660,000 at current exchange rates.

The third option is the Remote Work Programme visa. This is aimed at people who are employed by companies outside the UAE and carry out their work remotely. To be eligible, an applicant must earn a minimum of US$3,500 per month, which is about ₦5,600,000. Unlike the Green Visa, this route does not require the applicant to have a UAE-based employer.

Dubai work visas: What applicants should note

The key distinction across the three categories is who the applicant works for.

The sponsored work visa requires a local employer, the Green Visa is for skilled workers meeting both educational and income benchmarks, and the Remote Work Programme visa serves those already working for foreign companies from within the UAE.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had shared the minimum amount foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for its virtual work visa.

Income requirement for Dubai's Green Residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had released how much foreigners seeking its Green Residence permit must earn monthly.

Unlike standard work visas tied to a specific employer, the Green Residence Permit allows eligible skilled workers to live in Dubai without relying on a guarantor or an employer to sponsor their stay.

The permit is valid for five years and can be renewed for additional five-year periods, provided the holder continues to meet the same conditions that applied at the time of the original application.

Source: Legit.ng