The UK government has published official NHS pay scales for medical practitioners in Scotland, detailing salaries across junior doctor grades

The figures are drawn from the NHS Pay and Conditions Circular PCS(DD)2024/01 and cover occupation codes for both generalist and specialist medical practitioners

Salaries range from £34,500 for Foundation Year 1 doctors to higher rates for those in specialty registrar positions

The UK government has released the official pay structure for NHS junior doctors working in Scotland, detailing what medical practitioners earn at each stage of their early career under the junior doctor contract.

Published on the UK government's national pay scales page, the figures are drawn from NHS Pay and Conditions Circular PCS(DD)2024/01 and apply to occupation codes 2211 (Generalist Medical Practitioners) and 2212 (Specialist Medical Practitioners). All rates are based on a standard 40-hour working week and must be adjusted proportionally for doctors working different contracted hours.

The UK announces the official salary for doctors in Scotland. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NHS junior doctor pay grades in Scotland

At the entry level, Foundation Year 1 doctors and their equivalents earn a going rate of £34,500 per year (N60,670,665.00). Those who progress to Foundation Year 2 see their salary rise to £42,794 annually (N75,261,446.58). Doctors who advance further into specialty training as Specialty Registrars (StR) receive £45,504 per year (N80,026,757.28).

The figures represent the minimum going rates that employers are required to pay in order for a worker to qualify for a visa under the relevant skilled worker immigration route. They do not necessarily reflect the total earnings a doctor may receive, as additional pay elements such as supplements for unsocial hours or on-call duties may apply depending on individual employment contracts.

UK: What pay means for aspiring doctors

For many Nigerians considering a move to the United Kingdom as part of the ongoing wave of healthcare emigration, these figures offer a concrete look at what early-career medical work in Scotland pays. The japa trend has seen a significant number of Nigerian-trained doctors and nurses seek opportunities in the UK's National Health Service, drawn by structured pay, clearer career progression, and comparatively stable working conditions.

The NHS in Scotland falls under a distinct pay framework from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, meaning these rates apply specifically to those employed under Scottish NHS contracts.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK government published the approved salary structure for medical practitioners working under the NHS junior doctor contract in England.

UK announces salary for Skilled Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salary requirements for foreigners applying for a Skilled Worker visa, including the general minimum and cases where a lower threshold may apply.

The Home Office says applicants must earn either £41,700 a year or the going rate for their job, whichever is higher. But some workers may qualify under reduced salary rules, while proposed changes to settlement requirements could add pressure for Nigerians planning to stay in the UK long term.

Source: Legit.ng