Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced when the next invitation round for the Skilled Independent subclass 189 visa will be held

Applicants must submit an Expression of Interest through SkillSelect and meet other requirements to be considered for an invitation

Candidates are evaluated on age, work experience, educational qualifications, and English language proficiency

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced that the next invitation round for the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa will take place by 31 October 2026.

This will give prospective skilled migrants a firm window to prepare and update their applications.

Australia issues update on next skilled visa invitation round. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

How the Expression of Interest Process Works

The announcement, published on the department's official SkillSelect page and last updated on 7 October 2026, urges all interested applicants to ensure their Expression of Interest is current and that every piece of information submitted is accurate before the round is held.

Before anyone can receive an invitation to apply for Australia's key skilled migration visas, including the subclass 189, the Skilled Nominated subclass 190, and the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) subclass 491, they must first lodge an Expression of Interest through the SkillSelect system.

What Applicants Should Check Before the Round

The department advises applicants to first confirm that their occupation appears on a relevant skilled occupation list, as these lists reflect roles currently in high demand across Australia.

Prospective migrants can use the official points calculator on the Home Affairs website to get an indicative score based on the information entered during the EOI process.

For those who fall short of the required points, the department suggests that a partner who meets the threshold could submit an EOI as the primary applicant, with the other person included as a family member.

The update is particularly relevant for those eyeing the japa route to Australia, as the subclass 189 visa offers a pathway to permanent residency without requiring employer sponsorship or state nomination.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng