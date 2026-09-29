Australia has published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home

Despite the agreements, travellers from these countries are still required to obtain their own travel health insurance before visiting Australia

Australia has released the full list of countries whose citizens are entitled to access Medicare benefits while visiting the country, under a set of Reciprocal Health Care Agreements (RHCAs) maintained by the Australian Government.

According to Services Australia, the official government body that administers the agreements, 11 countries currently hold arrangements that allow their nationals to receive help with the cost of medically necessary care during a visit to Australia.

Australia announces the countries that qualify for an access to Medicare while visiting. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Please note that eligible visitors from the 11 countries may access Medicare benefits, subject to the conditions of the relevant agreement.

Australia: Countries qualified for Medicare

The countries listed are:

Belgium Finland Italy Malta the Netherlands New Zealand Norway Ireland Slovenia Sweden The United Kingdom.

The healthcare access made available under these agreements is not unlimited. It applies specifically to emergency care and treatment for an illness or injury that a visiting national cannot reasonably delay until they return to their home country. Routine or elective medical appointments are not covered under this arrangement.

Importantly, the agreements work both ways. Australians who travel to any of those 11 countries are also eligible to receive assistance with the cost of medically necessary care during their stay, including emergency treatment and care for conditions that cannot wait.

Despite the protections offered under these agreements, the Australian Government is clear that travellers should not rely on them as a substitute for comprehensive cover. All visitors, including those from eligible countries, are still advised to obtain their own travel health insurance before departing, as the reciprocal arrangements do not cover every possible medical situation or expense a traveller may encounter.

Australia: Who the agreements affect

The existence of these agreements carries practical significance for travellers from the listed nations, potentially reducing out-of-pocket medical costs in the event of an unexpected illness or accident while abroad. For citizens of countries not on the list, standard private travel insurance remains one of the safeguards available when visiting Australia.

The agreements are managed through Services Audstralia and reflect longstanding diplomatic and healthcare ties between Australia and its partner countries. Full details of what each agreement covers, including any country-specific conditions, are available on the Services Australia website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia lists the conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residence through work sponsorship.

Australia: Countries with reciprocal working holiday agreement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements and the 19 countries and jurisdictions whose young people can live and work there while travelling.

No African country appears on the list, leaving young people from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya to look at other visa options if they hope to work and travel in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng