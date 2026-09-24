Australia opened a frequent traveller visa stream that allows citizens of 11 specific countries to apply for a long-stay visitor permit

The Frequent Traveller Stream under the Visitor visa subclass 600 targets nationals who travel regularly to Australia for tourism or business

Eligible applicants must meet biometric requirements at an Australian Biometric Collection Centre before their visa can be processed

Australia has outlined the nationalities that qualify for its Frequent Traveller Stream under the Visitor visa (subclass 600).

The long-term permit is designed for those who make regular trips to the country for leisure or business purposes.

Australia lists 11 countries eligible for a 10-year frequent traveller visitor visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Australia frequent traveller visa

The visa is available exclusively to citizens of the following countries:

People's Republic of China Brunei Cambodia The Philippines Laos Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Thailand Vietnam Timor-Leste

No other nationalities are eligible under this particular stream.

What the Frequent Traveller Visa Offers

Successful applicants can be granted a visa valid for up to 10 years, though each visit to Australia is capped at three months. During their stay, holders are permitted to engage in tourism, go on cruises, take holidays, visit family or friends, and carry out business visitor activities.

The visa is specifically structured for individuals who travel frequently rather than those making a one-off trip, making it a practical option for nationals of the listed countries with ongoing ties to Australia.

Biometrics Required for All Applicants

One key requirement that applies across all eligible nationalities is the submission of biometric data. Every applicant must provide their biometrics at an Australian Biometric Collection Centre (ABCC). The Department of Home Affairs advises that applicants arrange to have their biometrics captured as early as possible, since delays in completing this step can slow down the overall visa processing timeline.

Applicants receive notification by email on how and where to complete the biometric collection, along with information on appointment bookings and opening times for their nearest centre.

The 11 countries included in the stream are all located within the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting Australia's strong travel and trade ties with neighbouring nations across Southeast and East Asia.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng