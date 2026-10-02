Germany announced that IT specialists can now qualify for an EU Blue Card even without holding a university degree

The German government added a condition requiring applicants to show at least three years of comparable professional experience

A lower salary threshold applies to IT professionals who qualify through work experience rather than formal academic qualifications

Germany has opened a new path to an EU Blue Card for IT specialists who do not hold a university degree, marking a notable shift in the country's skilled immigration policy.

Under the updated rules, IT professionals can now qualify for the coveted residency and work permit by demonstrating at least three years of comparable professional experience in place of a formal academic qualification.

Germany reveals 1 category of foreigners who can qualify for EU Blue Card. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/icture alliance/Karen Vardanian

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Germany: IT specialists can now qualify

This change makes Germany one of the few European destinations where hands-on expertise in the technology sector can substitute for a university degree when applying for the EU Blue Card.

The German government confirmed the change through official channels, with the relevant text stating:

"IT specialists: Another change is that IT specialists are now able to obtain an EU Blue Card if they do not have a university degree but can prove that they have at least three years of comparable professional experience. In this case, the lower salary threshold for shortage occupations applies (45.3% of the annual assessment ceiling)."

This means that qualifying IT professionals are assessed against a reduced salary requirement, specifically 45.3% of the annual assessment ceiling, rather than the standard threshold that applies to degree holders.

What this means for non-graduate IT workers

The policy update is particularly significant for skilled tech workers from Africa and other regions who have built substantial careers in software development, cybersecurity, data analysis, or related fields without completing a traditional university programme.

For such professionals, the EU Blue Card had previously remained out of reach due to the degree requirement, regardless of how experienced or capable they were.

Germany has been expanding its skilled labour pathways in recent years as part of broader efforts to address shortages in key sectors, and the technology industry sits near the top of that list. By recognising professional experience as a valid route to the Blue Card, the country is signalling that it values practical expertise alongside formal credentials.

IT professionals considering this route will need to provide documented evidence of their work history spanning at least three years in a relevant field, and must still meet the applicable salary threshold tied to shortage occupations.

Germany announces new rule for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had announced that non-EU nationals can conditionally sign employment contracts before obtaining a valid visa.

The German government said the contract can be written to take effect only after the applicant’s visa has been issued, allowing foreign workers and employers to formalise the agreement before visa approval.

Source: Legit.ng