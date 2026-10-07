Hong Kong's Top Talent Pass Scheme allows foreigners to relocate without securing a job offer before arrival

The scheme sets a minimum annual income threshold for the highest eligibility category

Successful applicants under the scheme can receive up to 36 months of stay without additional conditions

Hong Kong's Immigration Department has published the income and qualification requirements that foreign nationals must meet to relocate to the city under its Top Talent Pass Scheme, even without holding a job offer before they arrive.

The Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS) was designed to draw high-calibre professionals from around the world to Hong Kong by removing the usual requirement of securing employment prior to application. Instead, eligibility is determined by a combination of academic background, work experience, and income level, giving skilled individuals the flexibility to explore opportunities after landing.

Hong Kong publishes the salary foreigners must earn to move without a job offer. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hong Kong: What salary threshold looks like

Under Category A, the most straightforward route into the scheme, applicants must demonstrate an annual income of at least HK$2.5 million (N422.65 million), or the equivalent in a foreign currency, earned in the 12 months immediately before submitting their application. Those who qualify under this category are granted a stay of up to 36 months with no additional conditions attached, provided standard immigration requirements are satisfied.

Categories B and C cover applicants who do not meet the income threshold but hold strong academic credentials or other qualifying attributes. Successful applicants under these categories are granted a shorter initial stay of 24 months.

Hong Kong: No job offer required

One of the scheme's most notable features is that none of the three categories requires applicants to have confirmed employment in Hong Kong at the point of application. This sets the TTPS apart from many conventional work visa routes, which typically demand a signed contract or a sponsoring employer before a visa is granted.

The policy positions Hong Kong as a destination where global talent can arrive, settle, and then pursue professional opportunities, rather than the other way around. For high earners and well-qualified graduates from institutions on Hong Kong's recognised list, the scheme offers a relatively streamlined path into one of Asia's major financial and business hubs.

Full details of all three categories, including the academic qualifications accepted under Categories B and C, are available through the Hong Kong Immigration Department's official admissions page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced the salary foreigners can earn to bypass the local recruitment proof requirements.

Singapore mentions salary for bringing family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced the minimum salary requirement for foreign workers who want to bring family members to the country on a Long-Term Visit Pass.

The applicant must earn at least $6,000 (about N8 million) a month from their own salary — combined household income does not count, even if the couple earns more together.

Source: Legit.ng