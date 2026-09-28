Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has published the eligibility categories for its Automated Lanes at immigration checkpoints

The clearance system covers Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, and certain work pass categories

A key prerequisite for most categories requires travellers to have biometric identifiers enrolled before using the lanes

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published the full list of traveller categories eligible to use its Automated Lanes at the country's immigration checkpoints, clarifying who can bypass traditional manual clearance queues.

The automated clearance system is open to travellers holding an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) compliant passport who fall under specific categories. The system processes arrivals and departures faster by verifying identity through biometric technology rather than manual document checks.

Singapore shares eligibility for automated immigration clearance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Singapore: Who qualifies for automated lanes

1. The first category covers Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders. To access the automated lanes, these individuals must have their biometric identifiers, which include iris, facial, and fingerprint data, enrolled with the ICA.

2. Holders of work passes, including Work Permits, S Passes, Employment Passes, and Dependant's Passes, form the second category. For this group, biometric enrolment must have been completed through the Ministry of Manpower rather than the ICA.

3. The third and broadest category applies to all other travellers, who become eligible for automated clearance simply by meeting Singapore's standard entry requirements.

ICAO passport compliance is baseline requirement

Across all three categories, holding an ICAO-compliant passport remains a baseline requirement for using the lanes. ICAO-compliant passports are machine-readable documents that meet international aviation and border control standards, and are issued by the vast majority of countries worldwide.

The ICA's published guidelines make clear that biometric enrolment is a firm prerequisite for residents and pass holders, meaning travellers in those groups who have not yet completed enrolment would need to go through standard immigration channels instead.

Singapore's automated clearance infrastructure is part of a broader effort to manage the high volume of travellers passing through its checkpoints daily, reducing congestion and processing times at one of the world's busiest transit hubs.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore's Minister of Manpower announced the updated Employment Pass salary thresholds that will take effect from January 2027.

Canada announces documents for Work Permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced the documents foreigners need when applying for a Canadian work permit at a port of entry. The requirements differ depending on whether the job needs a Labour Market Impact Assessment or falls under an exempt category.

A missing document could delay an applicant’s plans, while LMIA-exempt workers must provide a unique employment number generated through Canada’s Employer Portal. Applicants may also need valid proof of a medical examination before they can receive a permit without health-related conditions.

Source: Legit.ng