Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority outlined the conditions foreign workers must meet before their spouses can obtain a Dependents Residency Permit

One key requirement sets a minimum monthly net income threshold that expatriate employees must reach before their application can be considered

The processing timeline differs depending on which entity handles the application, with two separate turnaround periods published by the authority

Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) has published the conditions that govern how employers can apply for residency permits on behalf of their foreign workers' spouses, setting out clear eligibility requirements and processing timelines for the service.

The service allows registered employers to formally request Dependents Residency Permits for the spouses of their expatriate staff, but several conditions must be satisfied before an application can proceed.

Bahrain lists conditions for foreign workers's spouses to get residency permits. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for spouses to get Dependents Residency Permit

1. The LMRA requires that the person submitting the application must be registered in the LMRA system as an authorised or responsible party on the relevant Commercial Registration (CR) or Unit.

2. The expatriate employee in question must also earn a monthly net income of at least BHD 400, as recorded by the Social Insurance Organisation (SIO).

3. Where the dependent spouse is already present in Bahrain on a visit visa or any other type of permit at the time of application, that existing permit must still be valid.

4. Additionally, any dependent who holds a previous personal number is required to enter that same number in the personal number field when applying, rather than leaving it blank or submitting a new one.

Bahrain residency: Processing time and how to apply

Once submitted, applications handled directly by the LMRA are processed within three working days. Applications routed through cooperative entities take longer, with a turnaround period of seven working days.

The service is accessible to employers through the LMRA's online platform, where authorised representatives can initiate and manage applications on behalf of their employees.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng