Oman's government has published the specific conditions foreign residents must meet to qualify for citizenship after 20 continuous years of legal residency

Applicants must demonstrate Arabic fluency, a clean criminal record, good health, and a stable source of income to be considered eligible

Prospective citizens are also required to formally renounce their current nationality, with proof that their home country's laws permit them to do so

Oman has outlined a detailed set of requirements that foreign residents must satisfy before they can apply for Omani citizenship on the basis of long-term residency, setting a high bar that goes well beyond the number of years lived in the country.

According to the Sultanate's official government portal, a foreigner seeking citizenship through this pathway must have maintained continuous, lawful residency in Oman for at least 20 years.

Oman lists 6 special conditions for foreigners to get citizenship after 20 years. Photo: getty

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The residency must be unbroken in a meaningful sense: absences of more than 60 days within any single year during that period will disqualify the application.

The 7 Conditions Applicants Must Meet

Beyond the 20-year threshold, Oman lists six additional requirements that must all be met simultaneously.

1. The applicant must be fluent in Arabic, both in speaking and writing.

2. They must demonstrate good conduct and must not have been previously convicted of a felony or any crime involving dishonour or breach of trust, even if their legal reputation has since been restored.

3. Good health is also a firm requirement.

4. Applicants must be free from infectious diseases as defined under Omani regulations.

5. They must also have a legitimate and stable source of income sufficient to cover their own needs and those of any dependants in their care.

6. Finally, and perhaps most significantly, applicants must submit a written declaration of their intention to renounce their current nationality, along with documentary evidence that the laws of their home country permit them to do so.

Documents Required for the Application

The application process comes with an extensive list of supporting documents. These include a full medical examination, copies of passports and birth certificates for the applicant's wife and first child, a certificate from the relevant embassy, a certificate confirming no criminal record outside Oman, a salary certificate, a valid passport and resident card, and copies of all relevant passports and visas.

The conditions reflect how seriously Oman treats naturalisation, making it a path that demands deep integration into the country's language, society, and legal standing over two decades of lawful residence.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng