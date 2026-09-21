France has outlined the requirements eligible foreigners must meet to apply for its working holiday visa, known as the 'vacances travail'

The visa allows foreign nationals to stay in France for up to one year with the right to take up paid employment on a secondary basis

Applicants must be nationals of a country that has signed a working holiday agreement with France and meet specific age and financial conditions

France has published the full requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for its working holiday visa programme, offering a pathway for eligible young travellers to spend extended time in the country while supplementing their finances through work.

The programme, officially known as the "vacances travail" visa, is designed for visitors whose primary purpose is tourism and cultural discovery rather than employment. It grants holders the right to take up paid work on a secondary basis without requiring prior approval from French authorities.

France lists full conditions for eligible foreigners to get Working Holiday visa. Photo: getty

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for France Working Holiday Visa?

Three core conditions must be met before an application can be submitted.

1. The applicant's home country or territory must have entered into a bilateral working holiday agreement with France. See list of eligibile countries.

2. The applicant must also fall within the age range and meet the financial requirements set out under that specific agreement.

3. The primary motivation for travel must remain tourism and experiencing French culture rather than pursuing a career.

The visa is classified as a long-stay permit and carries a validity of one year. It cannot be extended once issued, unless the particular bilateral agreement between France andy makes a specific provision for this.

France: How to Apply for Working Holiday Visa

In most cases, applicants must submit their visa application at the compete the applicant's country's visa centre located in their country or territory of nationality.

However, France has made an exception for nationals of Australia, Canada, and Colombia who are residing abroad at the time of application. These individuals may apply through the French consular service in their current country of residence rather than returning to their home country to do so.

Full eligibility details and country-specific agreement terms are available through the official France Visas portal at france-visas.gouv.fr.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng