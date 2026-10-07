Hong Kong's immigration authority has clarified a key rule under its enhanced talent admission schemes that affects how employers hire foreign workers

The HK$2 million (N338,162,380.80) salary threshold that triggers the exemption covers total remuneration, not just basic pay

Housing allowances and other fringe benefits count towards the qualifying salary figure under Hong Kong's official guidelines

Hong Kong's Immigration Department has clarified what salary level allows employers to bring in foreign workers without having to prove they struggled to find local candidates first.

Under the city's enhanced talent admission schemes, employers who offer a position with an annual package of HK$2 million (N338,162,380.80) or more are exempt from submitting evidence of unsuccessful local recruitment when applying to hire from abroad. The Immigration Department has now confirmed exactly how that figure is calculated.

Hong Kong mentions the salary foreigners can earn to bypass the local recruitment proof requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What counts towards HK$2 million threshold

According to the Immigration Department, the HK$2 million (N338,162,380.80) figure refers to the total remuneration package, not the basic annual salary alone. This means components such as housing allowances and other fringe benefits are included when determining whether a role meets the qualifying threshold.

The clarification is significant for employers structuring compensation packages, as a candidate whose basic salary falls below HK$2 million (N338,162,380.80) could still qualify if additional benefits bring the total above the mark. It also matters for foreign professionals evaluating offers, since a position that appears to fall short on base pay may still carry the exemption if the overall package is generous enough.

Hong Kong's broader push to attract Global Talent

The exemption forms part of Hong Kong's wider effort to draw high-earning overseas professionals into the city. The federal government has rolled out a series of enhancements to its admission schemes in recent years, aiming to position Hong Kong as a competitive destination for global talent amid broader economic shifts in the region.

For roles that do not meet the HK$2 million (N338,162,380.80) threshold, employers must still demonstrate that they made genuine efforts to recruit locally before turning to overseas candidates. The salary-based exemption is designed specifically to fast-track the hiring process for senior or highly specialised roles where compensation already reflects the scarcity of suitable candidates.

Read the full guidance on the Immigration Department's enhancement measures FAQ page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK government announced details of the British National (Overseas) visa, a special immigration route open to one specific category of foreign nationals.

UK: Fields eligible for Global Talent Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its Global Talent visa, including the seven fields open to applicants aged 18 and over who can show exceptional talent or promise.

Applicants do not need a traditional job sponsor, but they must first secure endorsement from a recognised UK body in their field. Find out which professions qualify and what the two talent categories mean.

Source: Legit.ng