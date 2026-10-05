UK immigration published the full list of fields that qualify for the Global Talent visa route

The visa targets individuals aged 18 and over who can demonstrate exceptional talent or exceptional promise in their field

Seven fields are listed as eligible, spanning areas from medicine and engineering to arts and culture

UK immigration has released the complete list of fields that qualify for its Global Talent visa, opening a pathway for highly skilled individuals who meet the exceptional talent or exceptional promise threshold.

The visa is open to applicants aged 18 and over, according to the UK's official guidance.

UK names 7 professional fields covered by Global Talent visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Fields eligible for UK Global Talent visa

According to the UK's official guidance:

"The Global Talent route is for people aged 18 or over in the field of science, engineering, humanities, social science, medicine, digital technology or arts and culture who can show they have exceptional talent or exceptional promise."

The following seven fields are recognised under the route:

Science Engineering Humanities Social science Medicine Digital technology Arts and culture

What "exceptional talent" and "exceptional promise" mean

The route makes a clear distinction between two categories of applicants. Exceptional talent is aimed at those who have already established themselves as leaders or recognised figures in their field. Exceptional promise, on the other hand, is designed for emerging individuals who show strong potential to reach that level.

Applicants do not apply for a job or need a sponsor in the traditional sense. Instead, they must be endorsed by a recognised UK body relevant to their field before they can submit a visa application. The endorsing bodies vary depending on which of the seven eligible fields the applicant works in.

The Global Talent visa is widely regarded as one of the UK's most competitive immigration routes, attracting professionals and creatives from across the world, including a growing number of applicants from Africa seeking opportunities in research, technology, and the creative industries.

UK speaks about English test exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK has outlined four categories of people who may not need to meet the English language requirement when applying for settlement.

The exemption covers certain applicants based on factors including their age, disability, and length of residence in Britain. However, one of the rules is scheduled to change from March 26, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng