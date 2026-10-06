The UK government has released the official pay structure for teaching assistants, covering three separate occupation codes under a 2024 national framework

Higher level teaching assistants working with special educational needs pupils earn a different rate compared to those in standard roles

The document also clarifies which visa routes teaching assistant roles are not eligible for, affecting international applicants

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published the official salary structure for teaching assistants, setting out what workers in three distinct education support roles can expect to earn under the 2024 National Joint Council for Local Government Services framework.

The figures appear on the UK government's national pay scales page for eligible teaching and education jobs, which covers a range of occupation codes tied to school-based roles.

The UK releases the official salary structure for teaching assistants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What teaching assistants earn across each role

The document covers three occupation codes. Code 6112 covers standard teaching assistants, and Code 6113 covers educational support assistants; both have a going rate of £23,656 (N41,615,824.45) per year, or £12.26 (N21,567.89) per hour.

Higher-level teaching assistants, listed under Code 3231, receive the same general rate of £23,656 (N41,615,824.45) per year. However, those working in special educational needs (SEN) settings qualify for a higher rate of £25,147 (N44,268,049.54) per year, or £13.03 per hour.

The document notes that no data is available for Scotland; where that is the case, it applies the lower value across all nations as the benchmark figure.

Visa eligibility restrictions for teaching assistants

Beyond pay, the publication also addresses immigration routes relevant to overseas applicants. Teaching assistant roles under all three codes are not eligible for the Global Business Mobility visa route or the Scale-up route, which could affect those seeking to move to the UK specifically to work in education support.

The pay structure is drawn from the National Joint Council for Local Government Services 2024 agreement, which sets standardised rates for a broad range of public sector roles across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced the salary foreign specialists must earn to apply for a Specialist Skills Visa.

UK publishes approved salaries for NHS doctors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK released the approved NHS salary structure for doctors in England, including annual pay across four training grades.

The figures show salaries rising to £61,825 for senior specialty registrars, with the biggest jump coming as doctors move beyond ST2. The rates are based on a 40-hour working week, so actual pay can change with working hours.

Source: Legit.ng