Australia's Jobs and Skills data dashboard has published official figures showing what electricians earn on a weekly basis in the country

The data also reveals key workforce details, including the share of female electricians and the median age of workers in the trade

Annual employment growth figures suggest strong demand for electricians across Australia, raising questions about opportunities for skilled migrants

Australia has released official labour market data showing how much electricians earn on average, and the figures are drawing attention from workers and job seekers considering careers in the skilled trades.

According to the Jobs and Skills Australia occupation profile for electricians, a total of 197,300 electricians are currently employed across the country, with a median age of 33, suggesting a relatively young workforce. Only 6% of electricians work part-time, indicating that the overwhelming majority are in full-time roles.

Australia shares the salary electricians earn. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Income of an electrician in Australia

The median weekly earnings for an electrician in the country stand at $2,191 (N2,907,106.44). That translates to roughly $113,932 (N151,169,534.88) per year, placing the trade comfortably above the national average wage for many other occupations.

One of the more striking details in the dataset is the gender breakdown. Women make up just 2% of the electrician workforce, underscoring how heavily male-dominated the trade remains despite broader efforts to encourage women into skilled and technical occupations.

Australia: Strong growth expected in trade

Beyond the salary figures, the data points to robust demand for electricians going forward. Annual employment growth is recorded at 7,200 positions, signalling that the sector is actively expanding and that opportunities for new entrants remain strong.

For skilled migrants considering the japa option or Nigerians already in Australia exploring career pathways, the electrician trade represents one of the more financially rewarding and in-demand vocations available. The combination of high weekly earnings, near-universal full-time employment, and consistent job growth makes the occupation stand out within the broader Australian labour market.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced the average salary people earn across 17 major industries in the country.

Australia skills visa: Salary foreigners must earn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia updated its Core Skills Income Threshold for the 2026/2027 financial year and the visa pathways it affects.

The minimum salary has risen for the second year in a row, reaching AUD79,423. For foreign workers, the date an employer lodges a nomination determines which threshold applies.

Source: Legit.ng