Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined two conditions under which a parent applicant can satisfy the balance-of-family test

The balance-of-family test applies to 6 different parent visa subclasses, covering both temporary and permanent options

The Australian government confirmed the test cannot be waived under any circumstances, even in compelling or exceptional cases

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the conditions parents must meet to satisfy the balance-of-family test, a mandatory requirement attached to six parent visa subclasses.

According to official government guidance, the test measures how strongly a parent applicant's family ties connect to Australia compared with any other single country. A parent is considered to meet the requirement under one of two conditions: either at least half of their children or stepchildren are "eligible children" living in Australia, or the number of eligible children in Australia exceeds the number of children living in any other single country.

Australia lists the parent visas subject for balance-of-family test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

6 parent visa subclasses affected

The balance-of-family test applies across all six parent visa subclasses currently offered by Australia. These are:

The Subclass 103 Parent visa The Subclass 143 Contributory Parent visa The Subclass 173 Contributory Parent (Temporary) visa The Subclass 804 Aged Parent visa The Subclass 864 Contributory Aged Parent visa The Subclass 884 Contributory Aged Parent (Temporary) visa.

These visas cover both permanent and temporary residence pathways, so the test applies whether an applicant seeks to settle permanently in Australia or join family members on an interim basis.

Australia: No exceptions to the rule

One of the policy's most significant aspects is that the balance-of-family test cannot be waived under any circumstances. The Department of Home Affairs explicitly stated that even compelling or exceptional personal situations do not exempt an applicant from satisfying the test before a parent visa can be granted.

This makes the requirement one of the stricter conditions in Australia's family migration programme, placing the burden on applicants to demonstrate that their family balance genuinely favours Australia over any other country where their children reside.

For Nigerian families navigating the japa wave, this detail is critical. Parents hoping to follow adult children who have relocated to Australia must first ensure the numbers work in their favour before lodging a visa application under any of the six subclasses.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced three steps to appointing an exempt person for relocation assistance.

Australia shares tips for fast visa approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its Department of Home Affairs’ tips for foreigners applying for a visa, including document requirements, health checks and biometrics.

Applicants who miss a request for extra information or delay submitting their biometrics could hold up the whole process. The department also advises applying early and waiting for visa approval before booking flights.

Source: Legit.ng