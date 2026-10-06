Denmark has outlined specific social benefits that can disqualify a resident from sponsoring a spouse or partner for family reunification

The Danish government warns that even short periods of receiving certain benefits within the past three years can be enough to fail the self-support requirement

Seven categories of social benefits have been named, including cash benefits, rehabilitation benefits, and educational grants

Denmark has published a clear list of social benefits that can prevent a resident from bringing a spouse or partner into the country through its family reunification programme.

Under Danish immigration rules, anyone wishing to sponsor a family member must demonstrate that they are financially self-sufficient.

Denmark: social benefits that could stop foreigners from getting a family visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/ Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

Denmark: Requirements for family reunification visa

The government states that receiving certain forms of financial assistance from the state at any point in the past three years may be enough to have a reunification application turned down.

The Danish authorities are explicit about how seriously they take this condition. According to the government:

"Normally, you, the applicant's spouse/partner in Denmark, need to be able to support yourself. This requirement means that if you have received certain forms of social benefits at any time in the past three years, your spouse/partner can't be approved for family reunification."

The relevant legislation includes the Active Social Policy Act and the Integration Act, and the government has warned that brief periods on benefits count just as much as extended ones.

"Even short periods on social benefits such as cash benefits (kontanthjælp) in the past three years can be enough to prevent you from meeting the self-support requirement," the government states.

Denmark family visa: 7 social benefits

Denmark has identified seven specific categories of social benefits that trigger this restriction:

1. Integration benefits (integrationsydelse)

2. Start help benefits (starthjælp)

3. Self-support and return benefit or transitional benefit (Selvforsørgelses- and hjemrejseydelse or overgangsydelse)

4. Social security (kontanthjælp), including supplementary social security

5. Rehabilitation benefit (revalidering)

6. Resource course grant (ressourceforløbsydelse)

7. Educational grant (uddannelseshjælp)

Anyone living in Denmark who has received any of the above within the three years preceding their spouse or partner's application risks having that application rejected, regardless of their current financial situation.

Denmark lists 10 conditions for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark published 10 basic conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for permanent residency.

The Danish Immigration Service also stated that foreigners who meet all four supplementary requirements may qualify for permanent residency after four years instead of the standard eight years.

Source: Legit.ng