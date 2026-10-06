Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a full breakdown of what holders of the Global Special Humanitarian visa are entitled to upon arrival

The visa offers permanent residency rights, including the ability to work, study, and access public healthcare through Medicare

Holders can also sponsor eligible family members for permanent residence and attend free English language classes

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the full range of rights and responsibilities attached to the Global Special Humanitarian visa (subclass 202).

The authority detailed what holders can expect when they arrive in the country on a permanent basis.

Australia lists benefits foreigners enjoy with Global Special Humanitarian Visa. Photo: Getty

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Benefits of Global Australia's Special Humanitarian visa

According to the official listing on the Home Affairs website:

1. The visa grants recipients the right to remain in Australia permanently

2. Work and study without restriction

3. Enrol in Medicare, the country's public healthcare scheme.

4. Holders may also propose eligible family members for permanent residence, giving them a pathway to reunite with loved ones over time.

5. One additional benefit that may appeal to many recipients is access to free English language tuition through the Adult Migrant English Programme, which is designed to help new arrivals settle into life in Australia more smoothly.

For the first five years from the date the visa is granted, holders are free to travel in and out of Australia. After that period, they will need to apply for a Resident Return visa (subclass 155) before re-entering the country. Holders can check when their five-year travel window ends through the Visa Entitlement Verification Online system, known as VEVO.

Obligations that come with Special Humanitarian visa

The visa also comes with a set of responsibilities. All holders, including any family members covered under the same visa, are required to abide by Australian law at all times.

Holders are also expected to keep the Department of Home Affairs informed of any changes to their personal circumstances. These include updates to contact details such as a phone number, email address, or passport, as well as changes in relationship status or the birth of a child.

Regarding work, the Home Affairs listing confirms that visa holders are protected under Australian workplace law, with the department directing holders to its resources on the rights and entitlements of visa holders and migrant workers for further guidance.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng