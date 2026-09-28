Denmark announced specific degree levels that make foreign graduates eligible to apply for a job-seeking residence permit

The permit can last for up to 3 years, but applicants must meet strict timing and educational requirements before applying

A separate 6-month permit option exists for graduates whose programmes were not approved by a state authority

Denmark has outlined the academic qualifications that allow foreign graduates to apply for a job-seeking residence permit, giving eligible holders up to three years to find employment in the country.

According to information published on the Danish government's official website, applicants must hold a valid residence permit tied to their study programme and have at least four months remaining on that permit at the time of application.

Denmark names 5 degrees eligible for job-seeking residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Degree levels that qualify for Denmark permit

The Danish authorities have specified that only graduates of higher educational programmes completed at recognised institutions are eligible. The qualifying degree levels are:

1. Professional bachelor's degree

2. Bachelor's degree

3. Part-time master's degree

4. Master's degree

5. PhD degree

State approval requirement for Denmark job-seeking permit

Beyond the degree level itself, the educational programme must carry approval from a state authority. Graduates whose programmes were not granted that approval but instead received an advisory statement from either the Danish Evaluation Institute (EVA) or the secretariat to the Accreditation Council are still able to apply, though under a separate and shorter permit of six months.

The distinction is significant for international students who completed programmes at institutions operating outside the standard state-accreditation framework, as their route to a job-seeking permit differs from that of their counterparts in fully accredited programmes.

Sweden: Requirements for job-seeking residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweden had published six conditions foreigners must meet to obtain a job-seeker residence permit in 2026.

Applicants must have at least a Master's degree or equivalent qualification, prove they can support themselves with a minimum of SEK 13,000 monthly, have comprehensive health insurance, and apply while outside Sweden.

Source: Legit.ng