UK Publishes Approved Salaries for NHS Doctors in England, Shows Pay by Grade
- The UK government has published the approved salary structure for medical practitioners working under the NHS junior doctor contract in England
- The pay scale covers four grades, from Foundation Year 1 doctors through to senior specialty registrars, based on a standard 40-hour working week
- The figures are drawn from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024 and reflect the official going rates for each role
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The United Kingdom government has published the official salary structure for medical practitioners employed under the NHS junior doctor contract in England, detailing how much doctors earn at each stage of their training.
Based on a standard 40-hour working week and adjustable for other working patterns, the figures come from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024. The pay scales apply to occupation codes 2211 (Generalist medical practitioners) and 2212 (Specialist medical practitioners).
UK: NHS junior doctor salaries by grade
According to the published data, a Foundation Year 1 doctor — the entry point for newly qualified physicians — earns a going rate of £36,616 (N64,162,473) per year. Foundation Year 2 doctors receive £42,008 (N73,610,912) annually, reflecting the additional experience gained after the first year of practice.
From there, salaries increase significantly as doctors progress into specialty training. A Specialty Registrar at the CT/ST1 to ST2 level, or equivalent, earns £49,909 (N87,469,764) per year. Those who advance to CT/ST3 and above earn £61,825 (N108,353,567) annually.
What pay scale means for NHS doctors
The salary structure outlines four clear earning tiers across the junior doctor career pathway, with pay rising by roughly £5,000 (N8,762,925) to £12,000 (N21,031,020) at each step. The jump between ST2 and ST3 is the largest single increase, with doctors gaining just over £11,900 (N20,854,583) as they move into more advanced specialty training.
The figures reflect standard going rates and may vary for doctors working reduced or expanded hours, as pay is calculated on a pro-rata basis relative to a 40-hour working week.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced nine permanent residency requirements for foreigners working in the country.
UK skilled worker visa: Salary requirements
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salary requirements for foreigners applying for a Skilled Worker visa, including who may qualify for a lower threshold.
With the standard minimum set at £41,700 a year—or a higher occupation-specific rate—applicants must check which rule applies to their job before making plans to move to Britain.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng