The UK government has published the approved salary structure for medical practitioners working under the NHS junior doctor contract in England

The pay scale covers four grades, from Foundation Year 1 doctors through to senior specialty registrars, based on a standard 40-hour working week

The figures are drawn from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024 and reflect the official going rates for each role

The United Kingdom government has published the official salary structure for medical practitioners employed under the NHS junior doctor contract in England, detailing how much doctors earn at each stage of their training.

Based on a standard 40-hour working week and adjustable for other working patterns, the figures come from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024. The pay scales apply to occupation codes 2211 (Generalist medical practitioners) and 2212 (Specialist medical practitioners).

The UK approves and releases the salary structure for doctors and registrars in England. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: NHS junior doctor salaries by grade

According to the published data, a Foundation Year 1 doctor — the entry point for newly qualified physicians — earns a going rate of £36,616 (N64,162,473) per year. Foundation Year 2 doctors receive £42,008 (N73,610,912) annually, reflecting the additional experience gained after the first year of practice.

From there, salaries increase significantly as doctors progress into specialty training. A Specialty Registrar at the CT/ST1 to ST2 level, or equivalent, earns £49,909 (N87,469,764) per year. Those who advance to CT/ST3 and above earn £61,825 (N108,353,567) annually.

What pay scale means for NHS doctors

The salary structure outlines four clear earning tiers across the junior doctor career pathway, with pay rising by roughly £5,000 (N8,762,925) to £12,000 (N21,031,020) at each step. The jump between ST2 and ST3 is the largest single increase, with doctors gaining just over £11,900 (N20,854,583) as they move into more advanced specialty training.

The figures reflect standard going rates and may vary for doctors working reduced or expanded hours, as pay is calculated on a pro-rata basis relative to a 40-hour working week.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced nine permanent residency requirements for foreigners working in the country.

UK skilled worker visa: Salary requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salary requirements for foreigners applying for a Skilled Worker visa, including who may qualify for a lower threshold.

With the standard minimum set at £41,700 a year—or a higher occupation-specific rate—applicants must check which rule applies to their job before making plans to move to Britain.

Source: Legit.ng