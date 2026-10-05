The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai disclosed a key requirement for a special entry visa category in its 2026 report

The GDRFA issued 73,551 entry visas under this category in the first half of 2026, with stay options of 14 or 60 days

Dubai processed over 7 million entry and residency permits, hitting a 100% digital transformation rate

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) confirmed one eligibility requirement for a special entry visa category available to foreigners from select countries, as part of its first-half performance report.

According to the report published by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the qualifying condition is straightforward: nationals of certain countries who are living or residing outside their home countries are eligible for this entry visa.

Dubai clarifies entry visa requirement for foreigners. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

The category offers two stay options, 14 days, which is extendable for a similar period, or 60 days, and applications are processed through digital channels.

What the Dubai Entry Visa Covers

The GDRFA issued 73,551 of these visas during the first six months of 2026 alone, underscoring how widely the category is being used.

The visas are designed to accommodate individuals who have already relocated abroad and wish to visit Dubai, operating separately from standard tourist visas or visas for those travelling directly from their countries of origin.

Beyond this category, the Directorate also issued 29,456 visas for people visiting relatives or friends during the same period.

Those visas allow stays of 30, 60, or 90 days, with single or multiple entry options and extensions of up to 120 days.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA Dubai, said the results reflected "the continued development of the entry permits and residency system and its role in enhancing Dubai's competitiveness through efficient and flexible digital services that support the emirate's position as a global destination for living, working, and investing."

UAE speaks about its visa entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption.

Source: Legit.ng