The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai processed over 7 million entry and residency permits in the first half of 2026

GDRFA Dubai issued 73,551 entry visas to nationals of certain countries residing outside their home countries during the period

The directorate also issued over 1 million new residence permits and renewed 910,552 others, with visa processing taking under four minutes

Dubai's immigration authority processed more than 7 million entry and residency permits in the first six months of 2026, according to figures released by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai.

The GDRFA Dubai revealed in its report that it issued 1,051,978 new residence permits and renewed 910,552 others between January and June 2026.

Dubai grants thousands of entry visas to nationals from select countries. Photo credit: Mohammed bin Rashid.

Source: UGC

A total of 5,078,078 entry permits were also processed during the same period, with an average processing time of no more than four minutes and a customer satisfaction rating of 95%.

Dubai's Entry Visa Categories in H1 2026

Among the figures, the directorate issued 73,551 entry visas specifically for nationals of certain countries who are residing outside their home countries.

The directorate also issued 29,456 visas for people visiting relatives or friends, with those permits offering stays of 30, 60, or 90 days for single or multiple entries, extendable to a maximum of 120 days.

Events Visa Still Available

An Events Visa, targeting conference attendees, exhibition participants, and visitors travelling for organised activities, continued to be available with stays of 30 or 60 days and extensions of up to 120 days.

The five-year multiple-entry tourist visa also remained active during the period.

UAE speaks about its visa entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption.

Source: Legit.ng